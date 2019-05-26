Aces’ homers drop Aviators in Reno

Domingo Leyba and Abraham Almonte each hit three-run homers as the Reno Aces beat the Aviators 8-3 Saturday in a Pacific Coast League game at Greater Nevada Field.

RENO — Domingo Leyba and Abraham Almonte each hit three-run homers as the Reno Aces beat the Aviators 8-3 Saturday in a Pacific Coast League game at Greater Nevada Field.

Leyba’s homer, his seventh, came in the fifth inning, while Almonte’s blast, his fifth, came in the sixth. Tyler Heineman had three hits for the Aces (20-29).

Reliever Ryan Atkinson (1-0) picked up the win for Reno when starter Alex Young finished only the first four innings.

Starter Parker Dunshee (0-2) took the loss for the Aviators (27-23) after being tagged for eight hits and five earned runs in 5⅔ innings. He walked two and struck out five.

Las Vegas was paced offensively by Sheldon Neuse, who had two hits, including his seven home run, a solo shot, in the seventh.