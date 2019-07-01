101°F
Aviators/Baseball

Angels say pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died at age 27

The Associated Press
July 1, 2019 - 2:18 pm
 

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels say pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died at age 27. The team said it happened Monday in Texas but provided no other immediate details.

The Angels’ game against the Texas Rangers on Monday night has been postponed.

Skye Bolt is congratulated by Aviators manager Fran Riordan at the Las Vegas Ballpark in April ...
Las Vegas Aviators score 2 in ninth to beat Reno
RJ

Skye Bolt singled home the winning run as the Aviators rallied for two in the ninth to beat the Reno Aces 4-3 on Sunday night in Pacific Coast League play before 9,247 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez hits a two-RBI single against the Boston Red Sox during the seve ...
Comeback lifts Yankees to London sweep of Red Sox
By Ronald Blum The Associated Press

Didi Gregorius went deep against Ryan Brasier in the eighth, extending New York’s record streak of games with home runs to 31.

 
Reno dominates Las Vegas Aviators, 20-9
RJ

Domingo Leyba went 5-for-6, including a pair of home runs, and finished with six RBIs as the Reno Aces humbled the Aviators 20-9 in a Pacific Coast League game before 10,322 fans at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees players line up as flags are unfurled before a baseball gam ...
Yankees beat Red Sox 17-13 as MLB debuts in London
By Ronald Blum The Associated Press

The Yankees outlasted their rivals 17-13 in a game that stretched for 4 hours, 42 minutes — 3 minutes shy of the record for a nine-inning game.

Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Ryan Dull (11) suffered the loss on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Las Vega ...
Grizzlies snap Aviators’ win streak at 4
The Associated Press

Taylor Gushue hit a two-run triple in the sixth inning, leading the Fresno Grizzlies to a 7-6 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Friday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Grizzlies and a four-game winning streak for the Aviators.

Las Vegas Aviators third baseman Sheldon Neuse (Las Vegas Aviators)
Aviators get 23 hits, rout host Fresno
RJ

The Aviators pounded out 23 hits, including home runs by Sheldon Neuse, Dustin Fowler and Jonah Heim in a 16-3 rout of the Fresno Grizzlies before 5,042 at Chukchansi Park.