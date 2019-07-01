Angels say pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died at age 27
The Angels’ game against the Texas Rangers on Monday night has been postponed.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels say pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died at age 27. The team said it happened Monday in Texas but provided no other immediate details.
Our deepest sympathies are with the family of Tyler Skaggs & the entire @Angels organization. pic.twitter.com/Xi1qNEmbRa
— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) July 1, 2019