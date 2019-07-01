The Angels’ game against the Texas Rangers on Monday night has been postponed.

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs throws to the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels say pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died at age 27. The team said it happened Monday in Texas but provided no other immediate details.

