Aviators hit three HRs, beat Fresno

Franklin Barreto, Seth Brown and Corban Joseph each cracked two-run homers Tuesday night, leading the Aviators to an 11-5 Pacific Coast League victory over the Fresno Grizzlies before 4,692 at Chukchansi Park.

Las Vegas Aviators second baseman Corban Joseph (5) pictured on media day at Las Vegas Ballpark on April 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Aviators)

FRESNO, Calif. — Franklin Barreto, Seth Brown and Corban Joseph each cracked two-run homers Tuesday night, leading the Aviators to an 11-5 Pacific Coast League victory over the Fresno Grizzlies before 4,692 at Chukchansi Park.

Barreto, who had three hits, homered in the opening inning, and Brown and Joseph connected in a five-run third when the Aviators (43-35) turned a 2-2 tie into a 7-2 lead.

Brown also doubled in two runs in a four-run fourth that pushed the Aviators’ lead to 11-2.

Jonah Heim, who had three hits, added an RBI single in the inning.

Right-hander Paul Blackburn (7-1) was the winner. He went six innings, allowing four runs on eight hits. Kyle Finnegan finished, allowing just one hit in 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Andrew Stevenson had two hits for Fresno (40-38), including a homer.