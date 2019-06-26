Aviators hit three HRs, beat Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. — Franklin Barreto, Seth Brown and Corban Joseph each cracked two-run homers Tuesday night, leading the Aviators to an 11-5 Pacific Coast League victory over the Fresno Grizzlies before 4,692 at Chukchansi Park.
Barreto, who had three hits, homered in the opening inning, and Brown and Joseph connected in a five-run third when the Aviators (43-35) turned a 2-2 tie into a 7-2 lead.
Brown also doubled in two runs in a four-run fourth that pushed the Aviators’ lead to 11-2.
Jonah Heim, who had three hits, added an RBI single in the inning.
Right-hander Paul Blackburn (7-1) was the winner. He went six innings, allowing four runs on eight hits. Kyle Finnegan finished, allowing just one hit in 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Andrew Stevenson had two hits for Fresno (40-38), including a homer.