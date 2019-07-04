Aviators IF Barreto earns monthly award after promotion to A’s

Aviators infielder Franklin Barreto was awarded the Player of the Month by the Pacific Coast League for the month of June for the first time in his seven-year career.

Franklin Barreto (Las Vegas Aviators)

During the month, Barreto led the league in total bases (85) and hit .500 over the first 10 days with six home runs, 17 RBIs and 11 runs. Additionally, he finished the month on an 11-game hitting streak.

On June 30, Barreto was recalled by the Oakland A’s. He doubled in the team’s 8-6 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

Terrel Emerson covers the Aviators for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at temerson@reviewjournal.com.