Aviators IF Barreto earns monthly award after promotion to A’s

By Terrel Emerson Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2019 - 8:28 pm
 

Aviators infielder Franklin Barreto is Player of the Month for June in the Pacific Coast League. The league said it’s the first time Barreto has been recognized as player of the month in his seven-year career.

During the month, Barreto led the league in total bases (85) and hit .500 over the first 10 days with six home runs, 17 RBIs and 11 runs. Additionally, he finished the month on an 11-game hitting streak.

On June 30, Barreto was recalled by the Oakland A’s. He doubled in the team’s 8-6 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

More Aviators: Follow at reviewjournal.com/aviators and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Terrel Emerson covers the Aviators for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at temerson@reviewjournal.com.

