Aviators/Baseball

Aviators OF Mark Payton honored for second time this season

By Terrel Emerson Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2019 - 4:42 pm
 
Updated July 15, 2019 - 4:47 pm

Aviators outfielder Mark Payton has earned Pacific Coast League Player of the Week honors for July 8-14, capturing the award for the second time this season.

In his three games afte the Triple-A all-star break, Payton led the PCL in home runs (5) and total bases (20), along with driving in nine runs and scoring six times.

This is the third time in his career that Payton has been awarded this honor after being recognized earlier this year for his work Apr. 4-14.

