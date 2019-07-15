Aviators OF Mark Payton honored for second time this season

Aviators outfielder Mark Payton has earned Pacific Coast League Player of the Week honors for July 8-14 to capture this award for the second time this season.

Las Vegas Aviators left fielder Mark Payton (16) scores a run against the Sacramento River Cats during the seventh inning of the team's home opener at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

In his three games afte the Triple-A all-star break, Payton led the PCL in home runs (5) and total bases (20), along with driving in nine runs and scoring six times.

This is the third time in his career that Payton has been awarded this honor after being recognized earlier this year for his work Apr. 4-14.

