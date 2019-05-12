Aviators top Rainiers in series opener, 4-1

Skye Bolt delivered a two-run single in the first inning Saturday night as the Aviators beat the Tacoma Rainiers 4-1 in a Pacific Coast League game at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Tyler Alexander (Las Vegas Aviators)

Skye Bolt delivered a two-run single in the first inning Saturday night as the Aviators beat the Tacoma Rainiers 4-1 in a Pacific Coast League game at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The victory, the first of a four-game series against Tacoma, was the fourth in five games for the Aviators (22-15). Attendance at the new ballpark was 10,111.

Tyler Alexander (1-2) worked five innings of one-run ball — Tim Lopes’ third home run of the season in the fifth inning — for the victory while yielding two hits and four walks while striking out four.

Ben Bracewell and Brian Schlitter combined on four innings of two-hit relief for Las Vegas, with Schlitter recording his sixth save.

Justus Sheffield (1-2) took the loss for the Rainiers (17-20) after surrendering seven hits and all four Aviators runs in five innings.

Las Vegas tallied three runs in the first on Corban Joseph’s RBI single to left field, followed by Bolt’s two-run single to left.

After Lopes homered in the fifth for Tacoma, the Aviators came back with a run in the bottom of the inning on Sheldon Neuse’s sacrifice fly.