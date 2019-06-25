Aviators top River Cats on Pride Night at Las Vegas Ballpark

Dustin Fowler and Corban Joseph each drove in three runs and the Aviators pounded out 20 hits in a 15-6 Pacific Coast League victory over the Sacramento River Cats on Monday night before 8,914 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Adan Darun, 11 months old, relaxes among welcome mats near the main concourse during Pride Night at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Monday, June 24, 2019, Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviators on-field emcee Andy Martello sports a rainbow hat while working the crowd during Pride Night at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Monday, June 24, 2019, Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An MiLB Pride flag hangs next to the American flag beyond right field during Pride Night at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Monday, June 24, 2019, Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviators on-field emcee Katie Greener sports a rainbow tutu while working the crowd during Pride Night at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Monday, June 24, 2019, Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Even the Aviator logo is awash in rainbow colors on the scoreboard during Pride Night at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Monday, June 24, 2019, Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rainbow sneakers are left under a lounge chair in the pool area during Pride Night at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Monday, June 24, 2019, Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Aviators scoreboard is awash in rainbow colors during Pride Night at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Monday, June 24, 2019, Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Anthony Allen, 3, and Donald Allen, 4, play with colored balloons as Kevin Lecik looks on about the main concourse during Pride Night at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Monday, June 24, 2019, Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An Aviators fan has her rainbow bow adjusted during Pride Night at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Monday, June 24, 2019, Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans Trent Dantzig and Theresa Arzola sport a Pride headband and bow during Pride Night at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Monday, June 24, 2019, Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tiny rainbow bows are free for the taking in the Pride info area beside the main concourse during Pride Night at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Monday, June 24, 2019, Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fowler had two hits, including a solo home run, and also scored four runs. Sheldon Neuse had a two-run homer for the Aviators (42-35).

Neuse, who had two hits, is 26-for-47 (.553) in his last 11 games with four homers and 13 RBIs.

Joseph and Franklin Barreto each had three hits.

The victory capped a five-game homestand against Sacramento (39-37), which won three times.

The River Cats scored all of their runs on home runs by Francisco Pena, Zach Green, Joey Rickard and Chris Shaw. Green’s was a three-run blast in the third inning.

The Aviators visit the Fresno Grizzlies for a four-game series starting Tuesday.

It was Pride Night at Las Vegas Ballpark as the baseball community celebrated the local LGBT community.

“MiLB Pride was created in response to a growing industry trend,” according to Milb.com. “While just 19 teams staged Pride Nights in 2017, 41 did so in 2018.”

Nearly 70 teams are expected to take part in Pride ceremonies this season.