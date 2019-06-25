85°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Aviators/Baseball

Aviators top River Cats on Pride Night at Las Vegas Ballpark

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2019 - 11:17 pm
 
Updated June 24, 2019 - 11:43 pm

Dustin Fowler and Corban Joseph each drove in three runs and the Aviators pounded out 20 hits in a 15-6 Pacific Coast League victory over the Sacramento River Cats on Monday night before 8,914 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Fowler had two hits, including a solo home run, and also scored four runs. Sheldon Neuse had a two-run homer for the Aviators (42-35).

Neuse, who had two hits, is 26-for-47 (.553) in his last 11 games with four homers and 13 RBIs.

Joseph and Franklin Barreto each had three hits.

The victory capped a five-game homestand against Sacramento (39-37), which won three times.

The River Cats scored all of their runs on home runs by Francisco Pena, Zach Green, Joey Rickard and Chris Shaw. Green’s was a three-run blast in the third inning.

The Aviators visit the Fresno Grizzlies for a four-game series starting Tuesday.

It was Pride Night at Las Vegas Ballpark as the baseball community celebrated the local LGBT community.

“MiLB Pride was created in response to a growing industry trend,” according to Milb.com. “While just 19 teams staged Pride Nights in 2017, 41 did so in 2018.”

Nearly 70 teams are expected to take part in Pride ceremonies this season.

