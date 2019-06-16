Barreto’s home run sends Aviators to victory over Redbirds

Sheldon Neuse and Skye Bolt each delivered RBI singles in the ninth-inning outburst for Las Vegas.

Franklin Barreto (Las Vegas Aviators)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Franklin Barreto’s home run snapped a tie in a three-run ninth inning as the Aviators rallied Sunday to beat the Memphis Redbirds 11-8 in Pacific Coast League play before 3,595 at AutoZone Park.

Barreto’s homer came off Chris Beck (0-5), who allowed all three runs in his lone inning on four hits.

After Barreto’s homer, his 10th, gave the Aviators (38-32) a 9-8 lead, Sheldon Neuse and Skye Bolt each delivered RBI singles in the ninth-inning outburst.

Barreto, Neuse and Chris Herrmann each went 3-for-5 for the Aviators, who have won two straight against the Redbirds (29-41).

Barreto scored three times, while Neuse drove in three runs and Herrmann two.

Right-hander J.B. Wendelken (4-1) was the winner, pitching 1⅓ innings of relief.

Wendelken came in with two outs in the eighth and allowed Randy Arozarena’s run-scoring double that tied the score at 8-8.

He then retired the final four batters.

Arozarena had three hits for the Redbirds and Yariel Gonzalez had a two-run homer.

The Aviators continue their series in Memphis at 4:35 p.m. Monday.

