87°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Aviators/Baseball

Centennial’s Sam Simon leads Nevada to win in national tourney

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2019 - 9:51 pm
 

Centennial High junior Sam Simon tossed 5 2/3 shutout innings and allowed just two hits Monday to help Team Nevada to a 7-1 win over New York in the opening round of pool play in the National High School Baseball Championship in Sugar Land, Texas.

Simon walked two and struck out five.

Palo Verde senior PaulShawn Pasqualotto belted a three-run home run, and Arbor View junior Garrett Cutting added a solo home run for Nevada.

Spring Valley senior Kade Higgins and Reno High senior Gunner Gouldsmith each scored twice.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Sacramento continues winning ways over Las Vegas Aviators
RJ

Chris Shaw’s two-run single in the eighth-inning snapped a 2-2 tie Sunday as the Sacramento River Cats topped the Aviators 4-3 in a Pacific Coast League game before 7,863 at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso watches after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs durin ...
Former 51s slugger Alonso sets Mets rookie HR record
The Associated Press

Alonso, 24, hit an 0-2 pitch to lead off the fourth inning for his 27th round-tripper of the season, besting Darryl Strawberry’s mark set in 1983.

 
Aviators lose to Sacramento on Finn bobblehead night
RJ

Francisco Pena’s sacrifice fly broke a ninth-inning tie Saturday and the Sacramento River Cats edged the Aviators 4-3 in a Pacific Coast League game in front of 10,143 fans at Las Vegas Ballpark.

 
Aviators rally, stun River Cats
RJ

The Aviators rallied from a nine-run deficit on Thursday night in their return to Las Vegas Ballpark, beating the Sacramento River Cats 11-10 in Pacific Coast League play before 10,089 fans.

In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz speaks during a news conferenc ...
Plot that wounded David Ortiz unraveled after many mistakes
By Danica Coto and Michael Weissenstein The Associated Press

Instead of killing his intended target, the hit man wounded David Ortiz, the baseball superstar almost universally adored in his native Dominican Republic.

Safety nettings are seen at Nationals Park in Washington, Thursday, June 20, 2019. The National ...
Nationals to extend protective netting during All-Star break
The Associated Press

Nationals managing principal owner Mark Lerner says the club will replace the current protection with more transparent netting and extend it to just short of the foul poles.