Centennial’s Sam Simon leads Nevada to win in national tourney

Centennial High junior Sam Simon tossed 5 2/3 shutout innings and allowed just two hits Monday to help Team Nevada to a 7-1 win over New York in the opening round of pool play in the National High School Baseball Championship in Sugar Land, Texas.

Simon walked two and struck out five.

Palo Verde senior PaulShawn Pasqualotto belted a three-run home run, and Arbor View junior Garrett Cutting added a solo home run for Nevada.

Spring Valley senior Kade Higgins and Reno High senior Gunner Gouldsmith each scored twice.