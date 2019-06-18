93°F
David Ortiz’s condition upgraded to ‘good,’ wife says

June 18, 2019 - 11:52 am
 

BOSTON — Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz has been upgraded from “guarded” to “good” condition by his doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital as he recovers from gunshot wounds.

The Red Sox issued a statement Tuesday on behalf of his wife, Tiffany Ortiz. She says he continues to make progress and “we remain grateful to everyone who has helped David through this ordeal.”

Ortiz was shot on June 9 in his native Dominican Republic and later flown to Boston for more surgery. On Monday, police identified the man they believe paid hit men to try to kill the former slugger.

The 24-year-old suspect is one of 10 that authorities have detained, and they are looking for at least two others mentioned in court documents.

His wife added the 10-time All-Star’s road to recovery “has been bolstered by the many expressions of love” from around the world and it has “lifted his spirits tremendously.”

