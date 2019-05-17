68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Aviators/Baseball

Desert Oasis rallies, earns spot in Class 4A state baseball final

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2019 - 9:35 pm
 
Updated May 16, 2019 - 9:46 pm

Trailing by three runs after two innings in Thursday’s winners bracket final, Desert Oasis looked liked a team making its first appearance in the Class 4A state baseball tournament.

But then the Diamondbacks played like a team more than used to shining in big moments.

They rallied with three runs in the sixth inning to take the lead and defeated Reno 8-6 at Las Vegas Ballpark to make the state final.

Desert Oasis (33-7) will play either Reno (30-6) or Las Vegas (30-10) for the championship at 4 p.m. Friday at Las Vegas Ballpark. If the Diamondbacks lose, there will be a winner-take-all game at 7.

“We never really worry when we’re down,” said Desert Oasis catcher Parker Schmidt, who went 1-for-5 with three RBIs and a run. “We don’t panic because we know we can hit. We just kept with it and got the big hits in the end.”

Desert Oasis coach Paul Buboltz said he hasn’t decided on his starting pitcher for the title game. He has excellent options in right-handers DJ Jefferson (3-2, 3.39 ERA) and Aaron Roberts (6-1, 1.84).

“We’ve got a bunch of guys that are pretty good out there on the mound, so we’ve got some guys to choose from,” Buboltz said.

The Diamondbacks almost put themselves in a situation that would have tested their pitching depth. If they had lost to Reno, they would have had to win three consecutive games Friday to capture the title.

Reno took a 4-1 lead in the second inning on RBI hits from Garret Damico, Gunner Gouldsmith and Caden Grogan and a run on a fielder’s choice. The Huskies took a 5-3 lead into the sixth.

Desert Oasis had the bottom of its order coming up, but finding weak spots in its lineup is not easy. Those bottom three batters finished 5-for-6 with an RBI and four runs.

Josh Sharman and Colton Zobrist led off with singles and Jordan DeMarce sacrificed them into scoring position.

“The 7-8-9 guys for us today were huge,” Buboltz said.

Schmidt then delivered a two-run single to tie the game.

“They were pounding curveballs, so I sat back on one and drove it up the middle,” Schmidt said.

Colby Smith followed with a run-scoring double to put the Diamondbacks ahead for good.

“I was just doing what I could to get on base and do what I could to score that run,” said Smith, who went 3-for-5 with an RBI and run. “That was big.”

Playing in the state tournament is a new experience for Desert Oasis, but a good chunk of the players know what it’s like to be in pressure games. Many played on last year’s American Legion World Series runner-up team.

They won’t be satisfied with second place Friday.

The Diamondbacks are in the championship game, and they want to make the most of it.

“It means everything,” Smith said. “It’s so fun, and it’s exciting to have this opportunity to make school history.”

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

THE LATEST
In this April 23, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers' Julio Urias pitches against the Chicag ...
Dodgers’ Julio Urias arrested in domestic battery case
By John Antczak The Associated Press

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was arrested for investigation of misdemeanor domestic battery. MLB subsequently placed the left-hander on administrative leave.

Aviators shortstop Jorge Mateo (14) encourages his teammates from the dugout as they face the T ...
Aviators speedster Jorge Mateo sprints toward majors
By / RJ

He is 23, hails from the Dominican Republic and leads the Pacific Coast League in hits (54), steals (11) and triples (9), the latter just four off equaling the team record of Joe Thurston in 2002.

Las Vegas' first baseman Trevor Johnson (20) scores a run during a baseball game at Arbor View ...
Las Vegas Ballpark to host Class 4A baseball tourney
By Bartt Davis / RJ

Las Vegas is one of six schools with a chance to play in the new Las Vegas Ballpark during this week’s Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 4A state tournament.

 
Tacoma uses 3 homers to power past Aviators, 10-6
RJ

Tim Lopes clubbed a three-run homer and Kristopher Negrón and Ian Miller added solo shots as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the Las Vegas Aviators 10-6 in a Pacific Coast League game Sunday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Tyler Alexander (Las Vegas Aviators)
Aviators top Rainiers in series opener, 4-1
RJ

Skye Bolt delivered a two-run single in the first inning Saturday night as the Aviators beat the Tacoma Rainiers 4-1 in a Pacific Coast League game at Las Vegas Ballpark.