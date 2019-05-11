Desert Oasis rolls to Desert Region baseball championship

The Diamondbacks hit four home runs and breezed to an 18-0, five-inning victory over Basic to advance to the Southern Nevada Championship against Las Vegas on Saturday.

Desert Oasis' pitcher Josh Sharman (11) celebrates a win with his team over Basic in the Desert Region championship baseball game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Friday, May 10, 2019.

Desert Oasis' Parker Schmidt (4) reacts after hitting a double against Basic in the Desert Region championship baseball game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Friday, May 10, 2019.

Desert Oasis' Colby Smith (10) reacts at home plate after hitting a two run home against Basic in the Desert Region championship baseball game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Friday, May 10, 2019.

Desert Oasis' Campbell Holt (15) reacts after a single hit against Basic in the Desert Region championship baseball game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Friday, May 10, 2019.

Desert Oasis' Parker Schmidt (4) runs home for a run against Basic in the Desert Region championship baseball game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Friday, May 10, 2019.

Desert Oasis' Colby Smith (10) steals second base safely against Basic's Dalton Miller (13) in the Desert Region championship baseball game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Friday, May 10, 2019.

Desert Oasis' pitcher Colby Smith (11), right, embraces catcher Parker Schmidt (4) after striking out a player to end the second inning against Basic in the Desert Region championship baseball game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Friday, May 10, 2019.

Desert Oasis' Zac Czerniawski (8) looks on as Colby Smith (10) throws to first base for a double out play against Basic's John Howard Bobo (99) in the Desert Region championship baseball game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Friday, May 10, 2019.

Desert Oasis' Jordan DeMarce (2) makes a catch for an out in the outfield against Basic in the Desert Region championship baseball game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Friday, May 10, 2019.

Desert Oasis' Aaron Roberts (25) swings for a three run homer against Basic in the Desert Region championship baseball game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Friday, May 10, 2019.

Desert Oasis' Aaron Roberts (25) runs home after hitting a three run homer against Basic in the Desert Region championship baseball game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Friday, May 10, 2019.

Desert Oasis' Campbell Holt (15) his a solo homer against Basic in the Desert Region championship baseball game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Friday, May 10, 2019.

Desert Oasis' Campbell Holt (15) watches the ball leave for a solo homer against Basic in the Desert Region championship baseball game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Friday, May 10, 2019.

Desert Oasis' Aaron Roberts (25) reacts after hitting a double for a single RBI against Basic in the Desert Region championship baseball game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Friday, May 10, 2019.

Desert Oasis' Campbell Holt (16) his a two run homer against Basic in the Desert Region championship baseball game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Friday, May 10, 2019.

Desert Oasis' Campbell Holt (16) runs the bases after hitting a two run homer against Basic in the Desert Region championship baseball game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Friday, May 10, 2019.

Desert Oasis celebrate a two run homer by Campbell Holt (16) against Basic in the Desert Region championship baseball game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Friday, May 10, 2019.

Desert Oasis celebrate a two run homer by Campbell Holt (16) against Basic in the Desert Region championship baseball game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Friday, May 10, 2019.

Cali the cat, Desert Oasis' good luck charm, watches from the dugout during a baseball game against Basic in the Desert Region championship game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Friday, May 10, 2019.

Desert Oasis' Josh Sharman (11) pitches against Basic in the Desert Region championship baseball game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Friday, May 10, 2019.

Desert Oasis' Aaron Roberts (25) throws to first base for an out and to end the game against Basic in the Desert Region championship baseball game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Friday, May 10, 2019.

Desert Oasis celebrate their win over Basic in the Desert Region championship baseball game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Friday, May 10, 2019.

Desert Oasis' pitcher Josh Sharman (11) celebrates a win with his team over Basic in the Desert Region championship baseball game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Friday, May 10, 2019.

Desert Oasis pose for a photo after their win against Basic in the Desert Region championship baseball game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Friday, May 10, 2019.

Held without an extra base hit in the first game against Basic, Desert Oasis came to life when it mattered most Friday.

The host Diamondbacks hit four home runs and breezed to an 18-0, five-inning victory over Basic to win the Desert Region baseball tournament title. Desert Oasis (30-7) was the only undefeated team in the double-elimination tournament and needed the cushion after a 2-1 loss to the Wolves in the first game.

Both teams advance to next week’s Class 4A state tournament, but Desert Oasis first will face Mountain Region champion Las Vegas (27-8) in the Southern Nevada Championship at noon Saturday at Bishop Gorman.

“Now that’s our offense,” said Desert Oasis coach Paul Buboltz, whose team got home runs from Colby Smith, Aaron Roberts, Campbell Holt and D.J. Jefferson. “I’m so happy for this senior class, this is something they have worked their entire career to grab. It’s been an emoti0nal few days, and I just think we came out flat in the first game.”

Basic’s Daniel Clayton stopped the high-powered Diamondbacks offense, allowing just a Colton Zobrist RBI single in the second inning of the first game.

But the Diamondbacks jumped on freshman Colin Hushaw for three runs in the first inning of the decisive game. Smith’s two-run homer to left was the big blow.

Smith, who drove in four runs and scored four times, added an RBI single in a two-run second inning that increased the lead to 5-0.

Roberts belted a three-run homer in the third, and Holt followed with a blast to make the score 9-0.

Desert Oasis left-hander Josh Sharman held the Wolves (29-6-1) to three hits, all singles. Basic, which had to finish Thursday’s suspended game against Liberty before meeting Desert Oasis, got hits from Demetrius Vigil, Zach Hose and Dominik Tavares.

“This is a great feeling, going to state,” Buboltz said. “But we have baseball still to play this weekend.”

Mountain Region

Las Vegas coach Sam Thomas sent his players onto the field Friday hoping to win at least one game.

By the time the day was over, his Wildcats had won three. The last of the three, coming after a two-out RBI single by Oliver Haro-Reyes in the sixth inning, helped Las Vegas win the Mountain Region championship with a 3-1 victory over Arbor View at Centennial.

“We knew we had to win the first game,” said Thomas, whose team clinched a Class 4A state tournament berth with a win over Palo Verde in the completion of a suspended game. “That’s all we concentrated on. There’s no way we came in here thinking we were going to play three.”

The Wildcats defeated Palo Verde 8-3 and Arbor View 8-3 to reach the championship, in which they started senior Alejandro Barraza.

Barraza was strong, but the Aggies scored first on Jesse Pierce’s RBI triple in the fifth inning.

Starter Brennan Holligan was equally effective for Arbor View (24-11), but the Wildcats tied the score in the bottom of the fifth on Joel Lindahl’s RBI double.

Holligan, who limited the Wildcats to four hits, almost escaped a sixth-inning jam that was extended by a failed double-play attempt that gave Las Vegas two runners.

Haro-Reyes blooped a two-out RBI single to right field, and a second run scored on an errant throw home.

“What a great at-bat that was,” Thomas said. “He battled and absolutely put that ball in play.”

Dakota Iverson retired the Aggies in order in the seventh to start the Wildcats’ victory celebration.

“He just did such a great job,” Thomas said. “He completely shut the door.”