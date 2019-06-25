94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Aviators/Baseball

Dodgers studying more netting after fan struck by foul ball

June 25, 2019 - 8:08 am
 

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers say they’re studying how to improve the protective netting after a young girl was hit in the head by a liner from slugger Cody Bellinger.

The fan was hit Sunday and taken to a hospital for precautionary tests. On Monday, the team said in a statement that it began looking last offseason into how the netting at Dodger Stadium could be reconfigured.

The team said it will put the recommended changes into effect and extend the netting. The Dodgers provided no timeline or details on possible changes.

The girl was sitting four rows from the field along the first-base line, just beyond the netting that extends to the end of the visiting dugout. The Dodgers didn’t identify the girl, who was alert and answering questions after the incident in the first inning.

The team had no update on her Monday.

A woman died last August after being struck in the head by a foul ball at Dodger Stadium.

Beginning last season, all 30 MLB teams extended their protective netting to at least the far ends of the dugouts after several fans were injured by foul balls in 2017.

Earlier this month, a female fan attending a Chicago White Sox game was struck by a ball off the bat of Eloy Jimènez. She was treated at a hospital and released. The White Sox then said they will extend protective netting all the way to the foul poles at their ballpark.

In May, a liner by Albert Almora Jr. of the Chicago Cubs struck a young girl in Houston in May. Both she and the woman in Chicago were sitting in the stands beyond the dugout on the third base side.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week he did not expect teams to make changes to the netting at ballparks this season, but that he expected conversations to continue about whether netting should be extended.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Adan Darun, 11 months old, relaxes among welcome mats near the main concourse during Pride Nigh ...
Aviators top River Cats on Pride Night at Las Vegas Ballpark
RJ

Dustin Fowler and Corban Joseph each drove in three runs and the Aviators pounded out 20 hits in a 15-6 Pacific Coast League victory over the Sacramento River Cats on Monday night before 8,914 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

 
Sacramento continues winning ways over Las Vegas Aviators
RJ

Chris Shaw’s two-run single in the eighth-inning snapped a 2-2 tie Sunday as the Sacramento River Cats topped the Aviators 4-3 in a Pacific Coast League game before 7,863 at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso watches after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs durin ...
Former 51s slugger Alonso sets Mets rookie HR record
The Associated Press

Alonso, 24, hit an 0-2 pitch to lead off the fourth inning for his 27th round-tripper of the season, besting Darryl Strawberry’s mark set in 1983.

 
Aviators lose to Sacramento on Finn bobblehead night
RJ

Francisco Pena’s sacrifice fly broke a ninth-inning tie Saturday and the Sacramento River Cats edged the Aviators 4-3 in a Pacific Coast League game in front of 10,143 fans at Las Vegas Ballpark.

 
Aviators rally, stun River Cats
RJ

The Aviators rallied from a nine-run deficit on Thursday night in their return to Las Vegas Ballpark, beating the Sacramento River Cats 11-10 in Pacific Coast League play before 10,089 fans.