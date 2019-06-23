89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Aviators/Baseball

Former 51s slugger Alonso sets Mets rookie HR record

The Associated Press
June 23, 2019 - 1:41 pm
 

Former Las Vegas 51s first baseman Pete Alonso has had a record-setting weekend at Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

Alonso, who hit the final home run in Cashman Field history, set the New York Mets rookie home run record on Sunday.

Alonso, 24, hit an 0-2 pitch off Cubs starter Cole Hamels into the right-field bleachers to lead off the fourth inning for his 27th round-tripper of the season, besting Darryl Strawberry’s mark set in 1983.

Strawberry won NL Rookie of the Year by hitting 26 homers in 122 games. He issued a statement via the Mets congratulating Alonso, saying “what he’s done in a short period of time is most impressive. No goal seems out of reach.”

On Saturday, Alonso broke a tie with Los Angeles’ Cody Bellinger (2017) for homers by a National League rookie before the All-Star break.

He’s still six short of Mark McGwire’s major league record 33 accomplished in 1987 with the Oakland Athletics.

There are other marks within sight, including the Mets’ record for homers in the season (41) and the rookie record of 52 by the Yankees’ Aaron Judge.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Aviators lose to Sacramento on Finn bobblehead night
RJ

Francisco Pena’s sacrifice fly broke a ninth-inning tie Saturday and the Sacramento River Cats edged the Aviators 4-3 in a Pacific Coast League game in front of 10,143 fans at Las Vegas Ballpark.

 
Aviators rally, stun River Cats
RJ

The Aviators rallied from a nine-run deficit on Thursday night in their return to Las Vegas Ballpark, beating the Sacramento River Cats 11-10 in Pacific Coast League play before 10,089 fans.

In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz speaks during a news conferenc ...
Plot that wounded David Ortiz unraveled after many mistakes
By Danica Coto and Michael Weissenstein The Associated Press

Instead of killing his intended target, the hit man wounded David Ortiz, the baseball superstar almost universally adored in his native Dominican Republic.

Safety nettings are seen at Nationals Park in Washington, Thursday, June 20, 2019. The National ...
Nationals to extend protective netting during All-Star break
The Associated Press

Nationals managing principal owner Mark Lerner says the club will replace the current protection with more transparent netting and extend it to just short of the foul poles.

In this June 13, 2019 file photo Rolfy Ferreyra Cruz, center, is taken to court by police in Sa ...
David Ortiz shooting suspect charged with drug possession in N.J.
By David Porter The Associated Press

Rolfi Ferreira-Cruz was indicted on cocaine and heroin possession charges and also a charge of conspiracy to distribute drugs, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Newark announced.