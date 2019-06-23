Former 51s slugger Alonso sets Mets rookie HR record

Alonso, 24, hit an 0-2 pitch to lead off the fourth inning for his 27th round-tripper of the season, besting Darryl Strawberry’s mark set in 1983.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso watches after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, June 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Former Las Vegas 51s first baseman Pete Alonso has had a record-setting weekend at Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

Alonso, who hit the final home run in Cashman Field history, set the New York Mets rookie home run record on Sunday.

Alonso, 24, hit an 0-2 pitch off Cubs starter Cole Hamels into the right-field bleachers to lead off the fourth inning for his 27th round-tripper of the season, besting Darryl Strawberry’s mark set in 1983.

Strawberry won NL Rookie of the Year by hitting 26 homers in 122 games. He issued a statement via the Mets congratulating Alonso, saying “what he’s done in a short period of time is most impressive. No goal seems out of reach.”

On Saturday, Alonso broke a tie with Los Angeles’ Cody Bellinger (2017) for homers by a National League rookie before the All-Star break.

He’s still six short of Mark McGwire’s major league record 33 accomplished in 1987 with the Oakland Athletics.

There are other marks within sight, including the Mets’ record for homers in the season (41) and the rookie record of 52 by the Yankees’ Aaron Judge.