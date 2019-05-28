Las Vegas Aviators’ pool rentals booked for the season

If you would like to experience the pool at Las Vegas Ballpark this season, you will have to phone a friend. Don’t call the Aviators ticket office because rentals are fully booked for the season.

The pool area at Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Pacific Coast League Las Vegas Aviators. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Ballpark® in Downtown Summerlin, home of the Las Vegas Aviators® Triple-A baseball team, makes final preparations on April 8th, 2019, the night before opening day. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

If you would still like to experience the outfield pool at Las Vegas Ballpark this season, you will have to phone a friend. Don’t attempt to call the Aviators ticket office because rentals are fully booked for the season.

Bryan Frey, senior account executive for the Aviators, confirmed that the pool rental option is done for the 2019 debut season, as first reported on the Aviators website.

For $2,000, the package included 50 game tickets and the view from right center field.

Frey said that between 50 and 60 people are on a waiting list in case a reservation is canceled for the 42 remaining home dates.

For those still seeking group ticket options without the swimming trunks, Frey said event suites (18-, 36- and 54-seat choices), party decks on the first- and third-base sides, 4Topps Corners and the Home Run Porch remain available for most dates.

The Aviators return to Las Vegas Ballpark on June 4 to begin a seven-game homestand, starting with a three-game set against Round Rock.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.