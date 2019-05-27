64°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Aviators/Baseball

Mathisen’s homer beats Aviators in Reno

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2019 - 11:35 pm
 

RENO — Wayne Mathisen delivered the crushing blow, a three-run home run in a four-run sixth inning, as the Reno Aces beat the Aviators 6-3 in Pacific Coast League play Sunday at Greater Nevada Field.

Abraham Almonte added a run-scoring double in the inning as the Aces (21-29) erased a 3-2 Aviators advantage.

Nick Martini’s RBI single in the top of the inning snapped a 2-2 tie, but starter Jake Buchanan (3-2) couldn’t hold the lead.

Martini had two hits and scored twice for the Aviators (27-24). Teammate Eric Campbell was 3-for-3 with a pair of walks.

Franklin Barreto hit a bases-empty homer, his third, for the Aviators in the second inning.

Buchanan went five innings, allowing seven hits and five runs, all earned.

Winner Anthony Vasquez worked six innings, allowing 10 hits and three earned runs.

