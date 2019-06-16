Neuse helps Aviators win in Memphis

Sheldon Neuse homered among his three hits, and Parker Dunshee allowed two hits over six innings as the Aviators beat the Memphis Redbirds 8-4 on Saturday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sheldon Neuse homered among his three hits, and Parker Dunshee allowed two hits over six innings as the Aviators beat the Memphis Redbirds 8-4 on Saturday.

Dunshee (2-4) allowed two runs while striking out five and walking two to pick up the win.

Trailing 3-0 in the fourth, Memphis cut into the lead when John Nogowski hit a two-run single.

The Aviators added to their lead in the sixth inning when Franklin Barreto hit a two-run triple and then scored on a single by Skye Bolt.

The Aviators later tacked on runs in on Jonah Heim’s solo home run in the seventh inning and Eric Campbell’s RBI single in the ninth.

Harold Arauz (3-1) went five innings, allowing three runs and eight hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He struck out one and walked three.

Nogowski singled three times, driving in three runs for the Redbirds.