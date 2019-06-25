97°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Aviators/Baseball

Nevada falls to Florida in national tournament

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 25, 2019 - 11:47 am
 

Mississippi commit Josh Mallitz struck out 11 in five innings Tuesday to lead Team Florida to a 4-1 win over Nevada in the National High School Baseball Championship in Sugar Land, Texas.

Mallitz allowed three hits and an unearned run.

Green Valley senior Gavin Malcolm went 2-for-2 with a walk, and Basic senior John Howard Bobo was 1-for-4 and scored a run for Nevada, which is 1-1 in pool play and will face Louisiana in the final round of pool play Wednesday.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Adan Darun, 11 months old, relaxes among welcome mats near the main concourse during Pride Nigh ...
Aviators top River Cats on Pride Night at Las Vegas Ballpark
RJ

Dustin Fowler and Corban Joseph each drove in three runs and the Aviators pounded out 20 hits in a 15-6 Pacific Coast League victory over the Sacramento River Cats on Monday night before 8,914 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

 
Sacramento continues winning ways over Las Vegas Aviators
RJ

Chris Shaw’s two-run single in the eighth-inning snapped a 2-2 tie Sunday as the Sacramento River Cats topped the Aviators 4-3 in a Pacific Coast League game before 7,863 at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso watches after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs durin ...
Former 51s slugger Alonso sets Mets rookie HR record
The Associated Press

Alonso, 24, hit an 0-2 pitch to lead off the fourth inning for his 27th round-tripper of the season, besting Darryl Strawberry’s mark set in 1983.

 
Aviators lose to Sacramento on Finn bobblehead night
RJ

Francisco Pena’s sacrifice fly broke a ninth-inning tie Saturday and the Sacramento River Cats edged the Aviators 4-3 in a Pacific Coast League game in front of 10,143 fans at Las Vegas Ballpark.