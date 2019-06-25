Nevada falls to Florida in national tournament

Mississippi commit Josh Mallitz struck out 11 in five innings Tuesday to lead Team Florida to a 4-1 win over Nevada in the National High School Baseball Championship.

Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

Mallitz allowed three hits and an unearned run.

Green Valley senior Gavin Malcolm went 2-for-2 with a walk, and Basic senior John Howard Bobo was 1-for-4 and scored a run for Nevada, which is 1-1 in pool play and will face Louisiana in the final round of pool play Wednesday.