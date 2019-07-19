90°F
Rainiers power past Aviators in Washington

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2019 - 11:24 pm
 

TACOMA, Wash. — Jose Lobaton socked a pair of three-run home runs, leading the Tacoma Rainiers to a 9-3 Pacific Coast League victory over the Aviators on Thursday night at Cheney Stadium.

Lobaton’s first blast highlighted a five-run third inning in which the Rainiers (48-50) snapped a scoreless tie.

Tim Lopes drove in a run with a double and another run scored on Ryan Court’s sacrifice fly before Lobaton’s homer.

Lobaton’s second blast in the seventh, his 12th home run, extended the Rainiers’ lead to 9-3.

Mark Payton continued his torrid stretch for the Aviators (56-42), hitting a three-run homer, his 17th, in the fifth.

Payton is 12-for-33 (.364) over his last 11 games with seven home runs and 15 RBIs.

The victory gave Tacoma a split in the four-game series.

The Aviators, 10-5 in July, start a three-game series Friday at Salt Lake.

