Ryan Court’s double leads Rainiers to 9-7 win over Aviators

Ryan Court hit a two-run double in the top of the ninth inning, leading the Tacoma Rainiers to a 9-7 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Tuesday.

The double by Court scored Ian Miller and Austin Nola and was the game’s last scoring play.

Jorge Mateo and Corban Joseph hit solo home runs to help give the Aviators a 6-0 lead. The Rainiers came back to take a 7-6 lead in the eighth inning when Braden Bishop hit a solo home run.

Las Vegas tied the game 7-7 in the eighth when Seth Brown drove in Beau Taylor with an RBI single.

R.J. Alaniz (1-1) got the win in relief, and Ben Bracewell (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

The Aviators failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss. For the Aviators, Joseph homered, doubled and singled. Dustin Fowler singled three times.