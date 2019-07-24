Seth Brown belts 2 homers to lead Aviators to win vs. El Paso

Seth Brown hit two home runs as the Aviators knocked off the first-place El Paso Chihuahuas 9-6 in Pacific Coast League play before 7,998 Tuesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The victory pulled the Aviators (59-43) to within two games of El Paso (61-41), leader in the Pacific Southern Division, and was the first of six consecutive games between the two teams.

Brown cracked a two-run homer, his 21st, in a five-run third inning that erased a 4-1 deficit. He also had a solo blast in the second inning. Both came off loser Bryan Mitchell (0-2).

Jorge Mateo, who was 2-for-5, had an RBI double in the five-run third inning and Eric Campbell a run-scoring single.

After a three-game set in Las Vegas, the Aviators will travel to El Paso for another three-game series.