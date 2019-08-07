Bat used by Las Vegas native Bryce Harper up for auction

A wooden bat used by Las Vegas native Bryce Harper is currently up for auction.

A bat used by Bryce Harper during his career at Las Vegas High School is up for auction. (Robert Edward Auctions)

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper warms up during baseball practice Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

The uncracked, cupped-end, maple bat used during his time at Las Vegas High School features Harper’s full name, the bat model number and bat length stamped on the barrel in white lettering, according to Robert Edward Auctions.

“Outstanding use is displayed along its entire length, including numerous ball marks (with blue-ink transfers and white-leather scuffs) and ball-stitch impressions on the right, left, and back barrel,” the lot description says.

The bidding for the bat began at $2,500 and interested bidders can participate in the auction online.

Harper was the No. 1 pick in the 2010 amateur draft by the Washington Nationals, who called him up to the majors less than two years later at age 19.

In February, Harper signed a $330 million, 13-year-deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.

