Henderson player, Yankees star connect at Little League World Series

One of the players on Paseo Verde’s Little League team has struck up a friendship with Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. this week at the World Series.

New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. reacts after Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer is called out on strikes during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, is videotaped by Jazz Chisholm, center, as he his introduced before the Little League Classic baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. celebrates after scoring on a single by Anthony Volpe during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning of the first game of a baseball double header, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Nevada's Russell McGee (2) slides safely home for their first run against Utah during the first inning of the Mountain Regional final baseball game on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in San Bernardino, Calif. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada's Russell McGee (2) slides safely home for their first run against Utah during the first inning of the Mountain Regional final baseball game on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in San Bernardino, Calif. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dreams have been known to come true on baseball diamonds. Sometimes, they’re even fulfilled on the way to the field.

Russell McGee is a believer, for good reason.

He and his Paseo Verde teammates already earned a spot in the Little League World Series with a Mountain Region title Aug. 9. Meeting his hero when the event got underway in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, was just icing on the take.

Paseo Verde was treated to a road trip Sunday to see the New York Yankees deplane after arriving for a game against the Detroit Tigers.

McGee, the team’s shortstop, was last in line to meet the pro players, including Yankees utility man Jazz Chisholm Jr.

McGee was starstruck.

“Someone told him he was my favorite player,” McGee said. “He came over and signed my ball and my hat.”

Chisholm took the bus to the stadium with the Henderson team, which will play Boerne (Texas) at noon Wednesday for the right to go to the United States bracket championship game. He sat with McGee.

"I'm going to be your big brother from here on. ... I got you, just give me a call." Jazz Chisholm Jr. met one of his biggest fans. So wholesome ❤️ #LittleLeagueClassic pic.twitter.com/tluQBaLm1J — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 19, 2024

He learned along the way that McGee wears a necklace with a No. 2 medallion as a tribute to Chisholm, who wore the number before being traded by the Miami Marlins in July.

“We talked all day and hung out on the bus,” Chisholm told ESPN. “He was just telling me his journey and all the stuff he’s been doing. I followed him on Instagram and now he’s like a little brother.”

Paseo Verde now knows it will have a big leaguer cheering it on the rest of the way. Chisholm checked out the team’s 3-2 victory over Central East Maui from Wailuku, Hawaii, on TV Monday.

“He was watching the game,” McGee said. “He texted me before and after.”

Chisholm’s support means McGee will return home with unforgettable memories no matter what happens on the field the rest of the week.

“We’re in the Little League World Series and now I meet my favorite player,” McGee said. “It’s a dream come true.”

A championship would make the experience even better.

Paseo Verde has a shot, but Southwest Region champion Boerne (2-0) should be a tough test. The Texas team has outscored opponents 13-1 in the Little League World Series so far.

Still, Paseo Verde is confident thanks to its pitching staff. The team has allowed just three runs its last five games.

“If we play as 12, no one can beat us,” McGee said.

Coach Adam Johnson is cautiously optimistic as well. With Chisholm cheering the team on, Paseo Verde has every reason to be hopeful.

“Texas is good,” Johnson said. “Everyone is good at this level. This Texas team is special and they have loads and loads of offense. But we’ve put ourselves in a position to be two wins away from a championship.”

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.