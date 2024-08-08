103°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Baseball

Henderson team moves 1 win away from Little League World Series

Howard J. Lamade Stadium where the Little League World Series will be held is seen, on Tuesday, ...
Howard J. Lamade Stadium where the Little League World Series will be held is seen, on Tuesday, Aug 15, 2023, in South Williamsport, Pa. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers a pitch during the first inning o ...
Earthquake felt at Dodgers game, other areas of Southern California
Bishop Gorman hires CSN assistant as new baseball coach
As the Oakland Athletics play their final two months in the Bay Area, the team has reached a te ...
A’s agree to sell Coliseum stake to business group
Las Vegas Aviators infielder Nick Allen bats during a game against the Oklahoma City Baseball C ...
Aviators hope bats can help team make second-half playoff push
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2024 - 4:54 pm
 

Pitcher Gunnar Gaudin, with the Paseo Verde Little League team facing elimination Thursday, stepped up to make sure his club lived to play another day.

Gaudin threw a shutout to lift the Henderson squad to a 4-0 win over North Boulder (Colorado) in the Mountain Region semifinals in San Bernardino, California. Paseo Verde (3-1) will play Dixie (Utah) in the championship game at 2 p.m. Friday. The game will be televised on ESPN. The winner advances to the Little League World Series, which begins Wednesday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Gaudin held North Boulder (1-2) to two hits while striking out five. The Colorado team never mounted a serious scoring threat.

Caleb Gomez got Paseo Verde’s offense started by leading off the first inning with a triple. He scored one batter later when Russell McGee grounded into a fielder’s choice to put his team up 1-0.

Oliver Johnson, who went 2-for-3, added to Paseo Verde’s lead when he scored on a fourth-inning wild pitch. The team added two more runs in the fifth inning with the help of two North Boulder errors.

Gaudin closed out the game in the sixth. He faced just three batters the final inning after inducing his second double play of the afternoon.

Review-Journal reporter Jeff Wollard can be reached at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
3 players with Southern Nevada ties selected in MLB draft
recommend 2
Las Vegas at Olympics: Sandpiper medals with Ledecky; Ace powers U.S.
recommend 3
Who’s headed to Paris Olympics from Las Vegas Valley?
recommend 4
Boulder City Olympian aims for gold at Paris Games
recommend 5
Las Vegan fulfills potential on taekwondo mat, makes US Olympic team
recommend 6
Lights standout joins his country’s national team for Olympics