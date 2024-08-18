Henderson team prepares for second Little League World Series game

Paseo Verde will face Central East Maui from Wailuku, Hawaii, in its second game of the Little League World Series on Monday.

Big games are often won due to small details. That’s why Paseo Verde coach Adam Johnson is making sure his team is ready for anything as it continues play in the Little League World Series at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The Mountain Region champions will face West Region champs Central East Maui from Wailuku, Hawaii, at noon Monday in a winners bracket game.

The Henderson team’s 9-1 victory Thursday over South Shore from Staten Island, New York, in its World Series opener provided it a long break between games. The players were given a chance to take in some of the local attractions, but the group has spent most of its time off getting prepared.

Johnson and all 12 of his players attended Central East Maui’s 5-0 victory against Great Lakes champion Hinsdale (Illinois) on Friday.

“We had every kid in the stands,” Johnson said. “Anything we can pick up is an advantage.”

The state of Hawaii has sent 13 teams to the Little League World Series since 1947. It’s won the tournament four times, most recently in 2022.

Paseo Verde is just the third team from Nevada to make the event, after Mountain Ridge in 2014 and Henderson last year. Paseo Verde is looking to be the first team from the state to win it.

“Hawaii is coming in with a lot of balance and a lot of history,” Johnson said. “They’ve got a lot of talent and they don’t beat themselves.”

Paseo Verde and Central East Maui each don’t have an obvious weakness, but the former’s clear strength is its pitching.

Ace Wyatt Erickson threw a no-hitter in the Mountain Region championship game to send his team to the Little League World Series. He followed that up by earning a complete-game victory against South Shore.

Right-handers Liam Sparks, Russell McGee, Gunnar Guadin and Oliver Johnson also pitched well during the regional, helping Paseo Verde post three consecutive shutouts its final three games. The team also has Noah Letalu, who has yet to pitch in the postseason, available as a left-handed option.

“We haven’t made a decision on who we’re going to start (Monday),” Johnson said. “But we’ve got faith in whoever it is.”

The winner of Monday’s game plays again Wednesday for a spot in the championship game of the United States bracket. The loser will need to play an elimination game in the losers bracket Tuesday.

The U.S. championship game will be played Saturday. The winner will advance to face the international champion for the title Sunday.

Paseo Verde is confident it can make a run given how much players have bought in to playing team baseball and being selfless on the field.

“My mind is set just to get the next person up,” Letalu said of his at-bats. “Just try to get on base and play my role. I just want to do my part.”

