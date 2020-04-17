Kris Bryant, wife, announce birth of baby boy

The Chicago Cubs’ star third baseman from Las Vegas and his wife, Jessica, became parents for the first time April 7.

Kris Bryant is a father.

The Chicago Cubs’ star third baseman from Las Vegas and his wife, Jessica, became parents for the first time April 7. They announced the arrival of Kyler Lee Bryant on April 11 via Kris’ Twitter account.

The post about the baby was every bit as low-key as dad’s style off the field:

“Kyler Bryant. 4/7/20,” it read, with the new addition’s name bracketed by lightning bolts.

The post included two photos. One was black and white, and showed Jess and Kris holding the baby. Kris’ head was cut off in the picture, but you could tell from the chin whiskers that it probably was him.

Bryant talked at length about becoming a father during the recent Big League Weekend against the Cincinnati Reds and an informal offseason workout at Las Vegas Ballpark.

“That’s the most exciting thing that has happened this offseason,” he beamed about the impeding arrival of his baby boy. “I’m sure when he actually gets here it will put things more in perspective. We put his room together, put his crib up. It’s just an unbelievable blessing.”

He chuckled when asked about his son following him as the Cubs’ third baseman some day.

“I keep saying that I really don’t want him to play baseball, but my dad (Mike, a former Boston Red Sox minor leaguer) will probably have a big say in that and be giving him baseballs and bats behind my back,” Bryant said.

