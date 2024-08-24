Looking back at Nevada’s history at Little League World Series

Nevada added another team to its list of Little League World Series qualifiers when Paseo Verde from Henderson advanced to this year’s event.

The Little League World Series in again wrapping up in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, where another Nevada team was able to qualify. That makes three in the state’s history.

Here is a closer look at how each fared when competing in the event:

Mountain Ridge (2014)

The first team in Nevada history to qualify for the Series certainly made the most of its trip. Led by star players like Austin Kryszczuk, who would go onto play collegiately at UNLV, the team moved through the bracket with wins against South Dakota, Chicago and Pennsylvania.

Mountain Ridge fell to Chicago 7-5 in the United States final, but later was crowned U.S champion when it was learned Chicago used ineligible players.

After a journey that began with thousands of All-Star teams across the country earlier in the summer, things ended for Mountain Ridge on the final day of the Little League season when it lost to Japan 5-0 in a consolation game.

“I want the team to be remembered for the motto on the back of the shirts we wore — ‘Always Earned, Never Given,’” said Ashton Cave, the Mountain Ridge manager speaking five years following the tournament. “I hope they learned there is so much more to life than baseball. Work hard. Make a difference in the lives of those you come in contact with. Be mentors to young kids who, to this day, still look up to you. Be good, quality people. Be good fathers and husbands.

“Don’t be remembered for just a moment in time, but for the young men you have become in society because of that time.”

Henderson (2023)

The second team from Nevada to make the World Series lost just twice by a total of three runs. In each defeat, Henderson ran into some of the best pitching the tournament offered.

It first encountered Connor Curtis and his 15 strikeouts in a 3-1 loss to Rhode Island. Then, in an elimination game, Henderson was held to just two hits by Tennessee pitcher Lucas McCauley in a 2-1 defeat.

“At some point, everything must come to an end, right?” said an emotional Ryan Gifford, the Henderson manager. “I couldn’t be prouder of these boys. Great kids, great families, great baseball. When we started this thing back in May, we knew we were pretty good. To be one of the final six teams in the (United States) still playing — we definitely exceeded our expectations. It was an amazing run. We’ll take this with us forever.

“My message to the kids was to keep their heads up, keep working, keep battling, keep getting better every day. I love these kids, and I’m very grateful for having the opportunity to have done this with them. I’m very proud how they represented the state of Nevada.”

Paseo Verde (2024)

Adam Johnson took time away from his job as assistant equipment manager for the Raiders to manage Paseo Verde. Needless to say, the NFL team was fine with his absence given the reason.

Paseo Verde finished the World Series with a 2-2 record, eliminated by Lake Mary, Florida, 6-3 one win away from the U.S. championship game.

“It hurts right now,” Johnson said. “But these boys showed up as a team, and they’re leaving as a team. They definitely need to have their heads up. They played well, and they represented our area well.”

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.