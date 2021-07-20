Oakland A’s not OK with ballpark plan approved by city council

The Oakland Athletics’ possible path to Las Vegas got a bit clearer Tuesday as the team’s proposal for a Bay Area waterfront ballpark was not approved by the Oakland City Council.

Oakland A's President Dave Kaval talks about the current state of the team, location and future possibilities before they face the Boston Red Sox at RingCentral Coliseum on Friday, July 2, 2021, in Oakland. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

This rendering released Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, by the Oakland Athletics shows an interior view of the baseball club's proposed new ballpark at Howard Terminal in Oakland, Calif. (Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group/Oakland Athletics via AP)

An electronic billboard near RingCentral Coliseum shows the upcoming vote for the Oakland A‘s organization's proposed Oakland Waterfront Ballpark District at Howard Terminal on Friday, July 2, 2021, in Oakland. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The city council instead voted 6-1, with Councilwoman Carroll Fife abstaining, to approve its amended counter proposal, which team President Dave Kaval said essentially amounts to a no vote.

“The current term sheet, even with these amendments is not something the A’s have consensus around,” Kaval said during the meeting. “I just really want to stress that voting yes on something that we don’t agree with… is not an effective path forward.”

The two plans going into the meeting differed in several ways but the main sticking points for the A’s were offsite infrastructure, community benefits and the length of a non-relocation agreement tied to the Howard Terminal project site.

The city amended several points on its proposal, including not holding the A’s responsible for $352 million in noted offsite infrastructure costs, which was cited as a major issue to the team. Even with that the A’s still weren’t satisfied.

Without approval of the A’s proposed term sheet for a $12 billion mixed-use project that included a $1 billion stadium, Kaval said previously it would be challenging to see a path forward toward a new ballpark in Oakland, making relocation more of a possibility.

After Kaval expressed his concerns about the city’s amended term sheet, Fife questioned what the point of the meeting was if the A’s weren’t going to be on board.

“I question why we’re even here today,” Fife said. “I don’t know where we go from here after doing somersaults, after receiving insults, after being disrespected.”

Kaval noted the team would entertain further negotiating over the next weeks before the council goes on break, but Fife didn’t see the point of doing so.

“It’s not a negotiation, it’s really do what we say or we will leave,” Fife said. “That is not respectful. I don’t even see the necessity of my comments if that’s the space they’re working.”

The A’s will continue their exploration of the Southern Nevada market this week, as Kaval and a team architect will be in the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday and Thursday to look at potential sites for a $1 billion ballpark.

The trip will mark the A’s fourth visit to Southern Nevada and Kaval said to expect members of the organization to make return trips every few weeks, as they continue to try to whittle a site list of 20 down to a handful of locations.

Kaval’s previous trips to Las Vegas and some of the social media posts he’s made during those didn’t sit well with Councilman Loren Taylor. He voted yes on the city’s proposal, but said if it were based off the A’s actions during the process he would not have.

“I do take issue to how the A’s have shown up through this process,” Taylor said. “The bullying tactics, the sleight of hand, the tweets from Vegas meant to taunt and sort of provoke. If we were voting on the A’s and how they behaved… it would certainly be a no vote.”

The unfavorable vote also could lead Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred to give the A’s permission to explore other cities for possible relocation. That list is said to be at six additional cities outside of Las Vegas.

Despite the A’s lack of enthusiasm for the proposal voted on, a joint statement from Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and Councilwomen Rebecca Kapaln and Nikki Fortunato Bas called the vote a “milestone” in their work to keep the team in the Bay Area, saying they believe the A’s should agree to those terms.

“Based on our extensive negotiation, shared values and shared vision, we believe the A’s can and should agree to the terms approved by the city council today,” the statement read. “This is the path to keeping the A’s rooted in Oakland in a way that protects our port and taxpayers and will produce the benefits our community demands and deserves.”

