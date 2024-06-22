Party Animals bring ‘Banana Ball’ back to Las Vegas — PHOTOS
The Party Animals faced off against the Firefighters on Friday at Las Vegas Ballpark in an exhibition baseball game played under the Savannah “Banana Ball” rules.
“Banana Ball” returned to Las Vegas on Friday as the Party Animals took on the Firefighters in a fun exhibition baseball game at Las Vegas Ballpark.
The style of play, pioneered by the Savannah Bananas, is fast-paced, including elaborate walk-up routines and a variety of gimmicks.
The Party Animals and Firefighters play again in a sold-out game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Las Vegas Ballpark.