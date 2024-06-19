Willie Mays, Giants great, dies at 93
Willie Mays, known as the ‘Say Hey Kid,’ was a baseball star for the San Francisco Giants for most of his career.
SAN FRANCISCO — Willie Mays, baseball’s exuberant and electrifying ‘Say Hey Kid,’ has died at 93.
The Giants and Mays’ family jointly announced his death.
The Giants center fielder, with his signature basket catch, was one of the game’s greatest and most beloved players. He hit more than 600 home runs, totaled more than 3,000 hits and was a joy to behold in the outfield.
His over-the shoulder catch of a long drive in the 1954 World Series is baseball’s most celebrated defensive feat. He had been baseball’s oldest living Hall of Famer.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.