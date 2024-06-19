Willie Mays, Giants great, dies at 93

Willie Mays, known as the ‘Say Hey Kid,’ was a baseball star for the San Francisco Giants for most of his career.

FILE - San Francisco Giants centerfielder Willie Mays eats part of a cake presented to him at home plate on his 41st birthday, before the start of the game with the Philadelphia Phillies at Veterans Stadium in San Francisco, in this May 6, 1972, file photo. Mays turns 90 on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/File)

FILE - Willie Mays, right, uses his hand to chop through a large birthday cake presented in honor of his 75th birthday before the start of the San Francisco Giants baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in San Francisco, in this Friday, May 12, 2006, file photo. Giants' Jose Vizcaino, left, laughs and former Giant and current broadcaster Tito Fuentes, center, applauds. Mays turns 90 on Thursday, May 6, 2021.(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

FILE - Russ Hodges, right, who has broadcast Giants games in New York and San Francisco for 18 years, interviews centerfielder Willie Mays on Aug. 30,1966 in San Francisco. Many baseball fans, especially older ones, originally fell in love with America’s pastime by listening to ballgames on AM radio. But several major automakers are eliminating broadcast AM radio from newer models, prompting lawmakers on Capitol Hill to propose legislation that would prevent the practice for safety and other reasons. (AP Photo/File)

New York Giants' Willie Mays, takes a batting practice swing on June 24, 1954, in New York. Major League Baseball said Tuesday, May 28, 2024, that it has incorporated records for more than 2,300 Negro Leagues players following a three-year research project. Mays was credited with 10 hits for the 1948 Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro American League, raising his total to 3,293. (AP Photo/John Lent)

FILE - Baseball legend Willie Mays smiles prior to a game between the New York Mets and the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, in this Friday, Aug. 19, 2016, file photo. On Thursday, May 6, 2021, Mays turns 90. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

SAN FRANCISCO — Willie Mays, baseball’s exuberant and electrifying ‘Say Hey Kid,’ has died at 93.

The Giants and Mays’ family jointly announced his death.

The Giants center fielder, with his signature basket catch, was one of the game’s greatest and most beloved players. He hit more than 600 home runs, totaled more than 3,000 hits and was a joy to behold in the outfield.

His over-the shoulder catch of a long drive in the 1954 World Series is baseball’s most celebrated defensive feat. He had been baseball’s oldest living Hall of Famer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.