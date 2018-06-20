Statue of Liberty on Las Vegas Strip dons Aces jersey — VIDEO

With the Golden Knights now in the offseason, the Statue of Liberty has switched allegiances for the Las Vegas Aces’ inaugural season, donning a no. 18 Aces jersey.

New York-New York Hotel & Casino's half-size replica of Lady Liberty wears a Las Vegas Aces jersey to celebrate the WNBA team's inaugural season on June 19, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for MGM Resorts International)

Lady Liberty at New York-New York has traded her hockey sweater for a basketball jersey.

With the Golden Knights now in the offseason, the Statue of Liberty has switched allegiances for the Las Vegas Aces’ inaugural season, donning a no. 18 Aces jersey.

The Aces went as far as to “sign” Lady Liberty to an honorary contract, complete with a WNBA player card.





According to MGM Resorts, the jersey took approximately 250 hours to make and is 75.5-feet tall.

