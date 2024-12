The Milwaukee Bucks were crowned the champions of the NBA Cup, the league’s in-season tournament, on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Breaking down the NBA Cup final in Las Vegas: Finals preview on tap?

NBA players, legends help unveil upgrades to local YMCA

UNLV squanders late lead, falls at No. 22 Dayton

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) attempts a layup past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the first half of the NBA Cup tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) attempts a three-point shot over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams (34) during the first half of the NBA Cup tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Milwaukee Bucks guard Andre Jackson Jr. (44) and Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein, top right, are separated after shoving each other during the first half of the NBA Cup tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. Both players would eventually receive technical 1 fouls. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) and Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein, left, watch as a free-throw shot hits the rim during the first half of the NBA Cup tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr. (5) attempts a shot over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) during the first half of the NBA Cup tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles toward Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr. (5) during the first half of the NBA Cup tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, blocks a shot by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, bottom, during the first half of the NBA Cup tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) and Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) compete for the opening jump ball during the first half of the NBA Cup tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) attempts to block a shot by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, during the first half of the NBA Cup tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 97-81 to win the NBA Cup, the league’s in-season tournament, on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points, and Damian Lillard added 23 for the Bucks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.