Coronado’s Jaden Hardy signs with the NBA’s G League

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2021 - 6:14 pm
 
Coronado's Jaden Hardy (1) drives to the basket against Bishop Gorman's Will McClendon (1) duri ...
Coronado's Jaden Hardy (1) drives to the basket against Bishop Gorman's Will McClendon (1) during the first half of a basketball game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jaden Hardy will play professional basketball in 2021-22.

The Coronado senior standout announced his decision to sign with the NBA’s G-League Ignite team on Saturday night via Instagram live, officially ending months of speculation about his future.

The team was introduced last year by the NBA and G League as an alternative to college basketball, allowing top high school players to prepare and play for pay under professional coaches and trainers.

Notable Ignite players in 2020-21 included top NBA prospects Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga, and former Trinity International star point guard Daishen Nix.

Hardy is a consensus five-star prospect and one of the most sophisticated perimeter scorers to play high school basketball. The 6-foot-5-inch guard has shooting range to 30 feet and utilizes polished footwork and tight handle to create space to shoot or pass.

His refined, modern set of skills makes him a candidate for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

Nevada did not have a high school basketball season in 2020-21, but Hardy averaged 30.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.4 assists as a junior in 2019-20. He was the state’s Gatorade of Player of the Year last year, a McDonald’s All-American this year and will leave Las Vegas as perhaps the best prep basketball player in the history of the city.

Hardy played club basketball for Vegas Elite and was among the best players in Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball League in 2019. He also considered collegiate options, namely Kentucky and UCLA.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

