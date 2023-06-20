G League Ignite officially loaded with five-star prospects

Five-star prospect Ron Holland signed with G League Ignite on Tuesday, fortifying one of the best rosters in the Henderson NBA developmental team’s history.

Consensus five-star senior prospect Ron Holland signed with G League Ignite on Tuesday, fortifying perhaps the team’s strongest roster of prospects since its inaugural season of 2020-21.

Holland, the No. 2 player in the graduating class of 2023, committed previously to Texas. He announced his commitment to Ignite late last month and joins fellow five-star Ignite forward Matas Buzelis as a likely top pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

Holland played last season for Duncanville High School in Duncanville, Texas, averaging 20.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.0 steals. The 6-foot-8-inch forward was a McDonald’s All-American and represented Team USA this spring in the Nike Hoop Summit.

“First of all, I want to thank God for blessing me with the abilities to play the game that I love,” Holland said in a statement. “I want to thank everyone that has believed in me throughout the whole process, it hasn’t been easy. I am super excited to join G League Ignite. I feel Ignite has the tools needed to prepare me for the life I want on and off the court. Let’s get to work!”

A combo forward who can score, rebound and create, Holland thrives in transition and stands to polish his skills with the Ignite. His intensity is impactful on both ends of the floor and is among the qualities that stand out to evaluators.

He’ll team in the frontcourt with Buzelis, a 6-11 play-making forward who can shoot, create and handle. Buzelis committed last year to Ignite and played his senior season at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas. He too was a McDonald’s All-American, averaging 15.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 blocks last season.

Buzelis, a Lithuanian American, represented the World team at the Hoop Summit.

“It’s a dream come true to join Ignite,” Buzelis said in a statement in May after signing with the Ignite. “I have the opportunity to develop in a professional system as I continue to strive toward my goal of playing in the NBA.

“I look forward to joining the team in Henderson and getting to work. I want to thank my coaches, trainers and teammates for preparing me for this opportunity. I also want to thank my family for their endless love and support throughout my journey.”

Also representing the Ignite next season are NBA Academy graduates Thierry Darlan and Babacar Sane, second-year Ignite guard London Johnson and reclassified 2024 wing Dink Pate, who committed in April.

The team, based in Henderson, provides an alternative professional pathway for top high school prospects. Alumni include Coronado graduate Jaden Hardy (Dallas Mavericks), Trinity International alum Daishen Nix (Houston Rockets), Rockets guard Jalen Green, Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, New Orleans Pelicans forward Dyson Daniels and Milwaukee Bucks forward MarJon Beauchanp.

Ignite standout Scoot Henderson is projected to be a top pick in Thursday’s NBA draft, profiling as a franchise point guard. Teammates Leonard Miller and Sidy Cissoko are also NBA prospects.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.