LSU star, LeBron James’ son headline Las Vegas college hoops event

College basketball will open its season Nov. 6 in Las Vegas with four games at T-Mobile Arena featuring two of the biggest names in the sport.

LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. LSU won 102-85 to win the championship. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Two of college basketball’s biggest names will start next season with a showcase event in Las Vegas.

Bronny James, making his college debut with Southern California, and Angel Reese, of reigning women’s national champion Louisiana State, will headline the Hall of Fame Series on Nov. 6 at T-Mobile Arena.

The event will feature two men’s and two women’s games on the first day of the 2023-24 college basketball season.

“Basketball fans around the country anticipate the start of the season every year, and to be able to have their eyes on Las Vegas is going to be great for the city and I think it’s going to be great for the game, too,” Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill said.

In a partnership among Position Sports, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the city of Las Vegas, the event will open the college basketball season in Las Vegas for the next five years.

“The NCAA and Hall of Fame recognized that Vegas can bring the spotlight to the opening of the college basketball season,” Hill said. “We’re thrilled to be able to do it.”

James, the son of NBA all-time leading scorer LeBron James, was a four-star recruit at Sierra Canyon (California) and committed to USC earlier this year.

The Trojans will play Kansas State, which reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament last season. Oregon and Georgia will play in the other men’s game.

Reese and the Tigers won the first national championship in program history, defeating Caitlin Clark and Iowa 102-85 in April. Reese and LSU’s success garnered the attention of the top player in the transfer portal, former Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith, who transferred to the school in April for her senior year.

LSU will play Colorado, and Ohio State and USC will meet for the second women’s game in Las Vegas.

Making her debut for the USC women will be Juju Watkins, the top class of 2023 prospect, according to ESPN. Watkins was Gatorade National Player of the Year last season at Sierra Canyon.

The game will be a homecoming for a pair of Trojans. Taylor Bigby, a former Centennial star, averaged 4.4 points per game and shot 38.3 percent on 3-pointers as a redshirt freshman after transferring from Oregon.

Former Spring Valley star Aaliyah Gayles will look to see the court for the first time as a Trojan after missing last season as she recovered from injuries she sustained after being shot 10 times at a house party in April 2022.

Times for the games are to be determined. Turner Sports will broadcast the games.

Hall of Fame Series events will also take place at later dates next season in Charlotte, Toronto, San Antonio and Phoenix.

Tickets go on sale at 1o a.m. Wednesday at hofseries.com.

