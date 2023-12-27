NBA approves Dallas Mavericks sale to Adelsons

The NBA Board of Governors approved Mark Cuban’s deal to sell a 70 percent stake in the Dallas Mavericks to the Adelson and Dumont families.

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban, center, poses with Dr. Miriam Adelson and Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson during the Adelson Educational Campus' 13th annual In Pursuit of Excellence Gala at The Venetian hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 26, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The sale of the Dallas Mavericks to the Adelson and Dumont families was approved Wednesday by the NBA Board of Governors.

The transaction is expected to close later this week, the NBA said in a news release.

The deal was unanimously approved by the board of governors, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. That easily met the threshold of 75 percent of the 30 NBA team owners needing to vote in favor of the deal.

Miriam Adelson, majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., is acquiring a 70 percent stake of the NBA team from billionaire Mark Cuban. Patrick Dumont, Adelson’s son-in-law and Sands president and chief operating officer, will serve as the Mavs’ representative on the league’s board of governors.

In November, Adelson sold $2 billion in Sands stock to finance the acquisition of the NBA team. The Adelson family, not Sands, is investing in the team.

Cuban, who bought the team in 2000 from businessman and politician H. Ross Perot for $285 million, will still own 27 percent of the team and remain in charge of basketball operations.

