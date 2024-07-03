NBA in-season tournament semis, final to return to T-Mobile Arena

The NBA’s in-season tournament will begin in November with teams playing games at their home arenas leading up to the semifinals and final in Las Vegas.

Kate Martin, Caitlin Clark fulfill wish of Iowa girl with cancer

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) holds up the winning trophy about teammates after defeating the Indiana Pacers following the second half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The NBA’s in-season tournament will return to Las Vegas under a new name.

The NBA Cup will take place on unspecified dates in December at T-Mobile Arena, the site of last year’s inaugural event, according to an agenda item posted for next week’s Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Board of Directors meeting.

The tournament will begin in November with teams playing games at their home arenas leading up to the semifinals and final in Las Vegas. All three games in Las Vegas will be aired on national TV.

The Los Angeles Lakers won last year’s tournament, beating the Indiana Pacers 123-109 before a crowd of 19,021.

The semifinals games also saw large crowds, with the Milwaukee Bucks-Pacers game drawing 16,837 and the Lakers-New Orleans Pelicans game 18,017.

The LVCVA will vote on a $1.6 million sponsorship of the tournament, which will provide the tourism agency with advertising, marketing and hospitality opportunities before, during and after the event, according to the agency.

Last year’s tournament drew 17,045 out-of-town visitors to Southern Nevada and generated 17,180 incremental room nights, according to the LVCVA.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.