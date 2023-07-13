NBA Summer League Day 6: Former No. 2 pick back to top form
Oklahoma City Thunder forward-center Chet Holmgren continued his stellar play Wednesday at NBA Summer League.
Stars of the day
Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder forward-center
Last year’s No. 2 overall pick continued his torrid NBA Summer League play, tallying 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting to go with nine rebounds and five blocks in the win over Indiana.
Holmgren lost his rookie season to a foot injury sustained during a Pro-Am event last summer, but is among the favorites to with the 2023-24 rookie of the year as a redshirt rookie.
Kenneth Lofton Jr., Memphis Grizzlies forward
The undersized second-year big man posted 24 points and 10 rebounds, converting 9 of 12 field goals — including the first six he attempted — in a loss to the Clippers.
At 6 feet, 7 inches, Lofton is an overpowering post presence committed to modernizing his skill set so it better suits the NBA. As a result, he made 2 of 4 3-pointers, including a trailing triple at the top of the key.
Undrafted last year, Lofton played 24 games for the Grizzlies, recording 42 points and 14 rebounds in the final regular-season game of his rookie season.
Tyrese Martin, Atlanta Hawks guard
The 51st pick in the 2022 draft, Martin recorded 25 points and nine rebounds against the Timberwolves, shooting 9 of 15 from the field.
Martin saved his best for last, scoring 14 in the fourth quarter. The 6-6 24-year-old, formerly of Rhode Island and Connecticut, averaged 1.3 points and 0.8 rebounds in 16 games last season.
Faces in the crowd
San Antonio Spurs phenom and No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama returned to Thomas & Mack Center for an interview on ESPN’s “NBA Today.” The star of NBA Summer League was shut down by the Spurs after a dominant showing Sunday, when he had 27 points and 12 rebounds to rebound from a lackluster showing Friday in his debut.
Former Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees infielder Alex Rodriguez sat courtside to watch the Timberwolves play Atlanta. Rodriguez has 696 career home runs — to go along with ownership stake in Minnesota.
One day after attending the Aces’ victory over the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob Ultra Arena, former Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski watched Summer League action at Cox Pavilion. Golden State coach Steve Kerr and general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. attended their team’s game against the Mavericks with Krzyzewski.
Kerr, like Krzyzewski before him, is coaching the U.S. men’s national team, which plays next month in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
All-NBA first-team honoree Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Thunder sat courtside for his team’s game at Cox Pavilion. Joining Gilgeous-Alexander were teammates Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams, who collectively comprise with Holmgren the NBA’s most talented core of young players.
Sam Gordon Review-Journal