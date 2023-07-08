NBA Summer League makes history during first 3 days

For the first time in NBA Summer League history, three consecutive days of the annual event have sold out.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) attempts to block Charlotte Hornets forward/center Kai Jones (23) during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, July 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

For the first time in NBA Summer League history, three consecutive days of the annual event have sold out.

Friday’s debut of No.1 pick Victor Wembanyama led to Day 1 selling out, with Saturday’s and Sunday’s slate of games also being sold out, per the NBA. The Summer League has been held in Las Vegas each year since 2006, outside of 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a sellout of a summer league day being 17,500 tickets, the three-day total after Sunday will sit at 52,500.

Saturday’s schedule features the return of Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren, who missed his entire rookie season last year due to a foot injury suffered last summer during a pro-am event in Seattle. The Thunder will face the Dallas Mavericks, with former Las Vegas prep standout Jaden Hardy on their roster.

Sunday’s games feature Wembanyama’s San Antonio Spurs facing the Portland Trailblazers and No. 3 pick, former G League Ignite star, Scoot Henderson.

Summer League runs through July 17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion at UNLV.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.