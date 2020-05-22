73°F
Basketball

Utah Jazz Hall of Fame coach Jerry Sloan dies at 78

By Tim Reynolds The Associated Press
May 22, 2020 - 7:56 am
 

Jerry Sloan, the coach who took the Utah Jazz to the NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998 on his way to a spot in the Basketball Hall of Fame, died Friday. He was 78.

The Jazz said he died from complications related to Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia.

Sloan spent 23 seasons coaching the Jazz. The team — with John Stockton and Karl Malone leading the way in many of those seasons — finished below .500 in only one of those years. Sloan won 1,221 games in his career, the fourth-highest total in NBA history.

Utah went to the finals twice under Sloan, both times falling to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

Sloan entered the Hall of Fame in 2009.

He spent 34 years in the employ of the Jazz organization, either as head coach, assistant, scout or senior basketball adviser. Sloan started as a scout, was promoted as an assistant under Frank Layden in 1984 and became the sixth coach in franchise history on Dec. 9, 1988, after Layden resigned.

“Like Stockton and Malone as players, Jerry Sloan epitomized the organization,” the Jazz said in a statement. “He will be greatly missed.”

Sloan compiled a record of 1,221 wins and 803 losses during his coaching career with the Chicago Bulls and Jazz. He began coaching the Bulls during the 1979 season and last coached during the 2010 campaign.

Born March 28, 1942, in McLeansboro, Illinois, Sloan coached the Bulls from 1979 to 1982 and then coached the Jazz from 1988 t0 2010. His NBA teams made the playoffs 19 of 24 full seasons he coached. His playoff record was 97 wins and 100 losses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

