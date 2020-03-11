58°F
#VegasMadness

Gonzaga pulls away in 2nd half, wins WCC men’s tournament

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2020 - 8:11 pm
 
Updated March 10, 2020 - 8:18 pm

Gonzaga rolled to an 84-66 victory over Saint Mary’s in the West Coast Conference championship game Tuesday night at Orleans Arena to win its seventh tournament title in eight seasons.

Sophomore guard Joel Ayayi and freshman forward Drew Timme led the Bulldogs with 17 points apiece. Senior guard Jordan Ford scored a game-high 27 for the Gaels.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

