Gonzaga pulls away in 2nd half, wins WCC men’s tournament

Gonzaga rolled to an 84-66 victory over Saint Mary’s in the West Coast Conference championship game at Orleans Arena to win its seventh tournament title in eight seasons.

St. Mary's Gaels' Alex Ducas (44) tries to keep control of the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs' Admon Gilder (1) during the first half of the West Coast Conference tournament championship basketball game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gonzaga rolled to an 84-66 victory over Saint Mary’s in the West Coast Conference championship game Tuesday night at Orleans Arena to win its seventh tournament title in eight seasons.

Sophomore guard Joel Ayayi and freshman forward Drew Timme led the Bulldogs with 17 points apiece. Senior guard Jordan Ford scored a game-high 27 for the Gaels.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.