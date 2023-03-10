Rebels erase huge deficit but fall short in OT at MW tournament
No. 7-seeded UNLV lost in overtime to No. 2 Boise State on Thursday, ending the Rebels’ Mountain West tournament run in the quarterfinals once again.
The No. 7-seeded UNLV men’s basketball team rallied from 22 points down to force overtime before losing to Boise State 87-76 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West tournament Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The Rebels haven’t appeared in a conference tournament semifinal since 2014.
Fifth-year guard EJ Harkless scored 18 points, and senior Justin Webster added 18 points for the Rebels (19-13).
The Broncos improve to 24-8.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
