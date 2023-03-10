Rebels erase huge deficit but fall short in OT at MW tournament

No. 7-seeded UNLV lost in overtime to No. 2 Boise State on Thursday, ending the Rebels’ Mountain West tournament run in the quarterfinals once again.

UNLV Rebels guard EJ Harkless (55) attempts to steal possession from Boise State Broncos guard Max Rice (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball quarterfinal game in the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger watches his team play the Boise State Broncos during the first half of an NCAA college basketball quarterfinal game in the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Justin Webster, center, shoots against Boise State Broncos forward Naje Smith (23) and forward Tyson Degenhart (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball quarterfinal game in the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Justin Webster (2) anticipates the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball quarterfinal game against the Boise State Broncos in the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Boise State Broncos guard Max Rice (12) commits what referees deemed an offensive foul against UNLV Rebels guard EJ Harkless (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball quarterfinal game in the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Boise State Broncos center Lukas Milner (25) and UNLV Rebels forward Victor Iwuakor (0) jump for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball quarterfinal game in the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Keyshawn Hall (14) shoots against Boise State Broncos guard Chibuzo Agbo (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball quarterfinal game in the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The No. 7-seeded UNLV men’s basketball team rallied from 22 points down to force overtime before losing to Boise State 87-76 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West tournament Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Rebels haven’t appeared in a conference tournament semifinal since 2014.

Fifth-year guard EJ Harkless scored 18 points, and senior Justin Webster added 18 points for the Rebels (19-13).

The Broncos improve to 24-8.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.