Stanford waltzes past UCLA to win Pac-12 women’s tourney title

The Stanford Cardinal celebrate after winning the championship NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Stanford Cardinal beat the UCLA Bruins 75-55. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Stanford Cardinal guard Kiana Williams (23) shoots a point during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the UCLA Bruins at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UCLA Bruins guard Natalie Chou (23) and Stanford Cardinal guard Lacie Hull (24) dive for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UCLA Bruins guard Natalie Chou (23) and Stanford Cardinal guard Kiana Williams (23) fall after Chou attempted a point during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UCLA Bruins guard Lindsey Corsaro (4) passes during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Stanford Cardinal at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UCLA Bruins forward Michaela Onyenwere (21) attempts a point while Stanford Cardinal guard Haley Jones (30) attempts to block her during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UCLA Bruins guard Charisma Osborne (20) looks to pass while Stanford Cardinal guard Lexie Hull (12) guards her during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Stanford Cardinal forward Ashten Prechtel (11) blocks an attempted point by UCLA Bruins forward Michaela Onyenwere (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close speaks with a referee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Stanford Cardinal at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UCLA Bruins forward Michaela Onyenwere (21) attempts a point while Stanford Cardinal forward Francesca Belibi (5) jumps to block surrounded by Stanford Cardinal forward Ashten Prechtel (11) and guard Anna Wilson (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Stanford Cardinal guard Lexie Hull (12) blocks an attempted point by UCLA Bruins guard Dominique Darius (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Stanford Cardinal guard Kiana Williams (23) shoots a point while UCLA Bruins guard Charisma Osborne (20) reaches to guard her during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Stanford Cardinal guard Anna Wilson (3) attempts a point while UCLA Bruins forward Emily Bessoir (11) reaches to block her during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Stanford Cardinal celebrate after winning the championship NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Stanford Cardinal beat the UCLA Bruins 75-55. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Stanford Cardinal guard Lexie Hull (12) shoots a point as UCLA Bruins forward Michaela Onyenwere (21) falls below her and UCLA Bruins forward Emily Bessoir (11) looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The red and white confetti spilled from the rafters Sunday night after the Pac-12 women’s basketball championship game inside Mandalay Bay Events Center. The celebratory music blared, and the Stanford team responded appropriately.

By dancing, dancing and dancing some more.

“It’s rewarding,” said senior guard Kiana Williams, the tournament’s most outstanding player. “But … this can’t be our best game. We have business to take care of.”

The more important dance begins March 21.

The top-seeded Cardinal rolled to a 75-55 victory over third-seeded UCLA to win their second tournament championship in three years and 14th overall. Williams made a tournament single-game record six 3-pointers en route to 26 points.

No. 4 Stanford (25-2) pairs its conference tournament title with the regular season title, all but securing a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

“We have to look at things that we can do better so we can be cutting down more nets,” said Cardinal coach Tara VanDerveer, the winningest coach in NCAA history. “I always feel like there are things we can be doing better. But I feel like if we continue to stay healthy … and our team keeps improving, we’re capable of beating anyone.”

Stanford last reached the Final Four in 2017, but has all the requisite components for a deep tournament run in 2021. There’s Williams, the explosive veteran guard, leading scorer and emotional leader, who can create a shot from anywhere. Then there’s sophomore Haley Jones, a dynamic, physical wing capable of dominating on both ends.

Senior guard Anna Wilson was the conference’s co-defensive player of the year, a stalwart who guards the opponents’ best perimeter players. Junior guards and twins Lexie and Lacie Hull provide depth and 3-point shooting.

Forward Cameron Brink is one of the country’s top freshmen, a two-way force who scores in the paint on offense and protects it on defense. Athletic wing Fran Belibi, sharpshooter Hannah Jump and backup big Ashten Prechtel round out the rotation, providing depth and versatility.

The collection of talent was far too much for ninth-ranked UCLA (16-5) to handle, and Williams thinks it’s enough to win the national championship.

“It’s March. It’s time for winning,” said Williams, whose hometown of San Antonio is hosting the NCAA Tournament. “Being a deep team, especially going late into March and trying to make it to the Final Four in April, we’re really going to rely on everyone. We’re a threat at all five positions, and that’s really important for a national championship caliber team.”

