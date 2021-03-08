Stanford waltzes past UCLA to win Pac-12 women’s tourney title
Top-seeded Stanford rolled to victory over third-seeded UCLA on Sunday at Mandalay Bay Events Center to win its second Pac-12 women’s tournament title in three years.
The red and white confetti spilled from the rafters Sunday night after the Pac-12 women’s basketball championship game inside Mandalay Bay Events Center. The celebratory music blared, and the Stanford team responded appropriately.
By dancing, dancing and dancing some more.
“It’s rewarding,” said senior guard Kiana Williams, the tournament’s most outstanding player. “But … this can’t be our best game. We have business to take care of.”
The more important dance begins March 21.
The top-seeded Cardinal rolled to a 75-55 victory over third-seeded UCLA to win their second tournament championship in three years and 14th overall. Williams made a tournament single-game record six 3-pointers en route to 26 points.
No. 4 Stanford (25-2) pairs its conference tournament title with the regular season title, all but securing a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
“We have to look at things that we can do better so we can be cutting down more nets,” said Cardinal coach Tara VanDerveer, the winningest coach in NCAA history. “I always feel like there are things we can be doing better. But I feel like if we continue to stay healthy … and our team keeps improving, we’re capable of beating anyone.”
Stanford last reached the Final Four in 2017, but has all the requisite components for a deep tournament run in 2021. There’s Williams, the explosive veteran guard, leading scorer and emotional leader, who can create a shot from anywhere. Then there’s sophomore Haley Jones, a dynamic, physical wing capable of dominating on both ends.
Senior guard Anna Wilson was the conference’s co-defensive player of the year, a stalwart who guards the opponents’ best perimeter players. Junior guards and twins Lexie and Lacie Hull provide depth and 3-point shooting.
Forward Cameron Brink is one of the country’s top freshmen, a two-way force who scores in the paint on offense and protects it on defense. Athletic wing Fran Belibi, sharpshooter Hannah Jump and backup big Ashten Prechtel round out the rotation, providing depth and versatility.
The collection of talent was far too much for ninth-ranked UCLA (16-5) to handle, and Williams thinks it’s enough to win the national championship.
“It’s March. It’s time for winning,” said Williams, whose hometown of San Antonio is hosting the NCAA Tournament. “Being a deep team, especially going late into March and trying to make it to the Final Four in April, we’re really going to rely on everyone. We’re a threat at all five positions, and that’s really important for a national championship caliber team.”
Pac-12 all-tournament team
— Kiana Williams, Stanford (Most Outstanding Player)
— Aari McDonald, Arizona
— Aleah Goodman, Oregon State
— Cameron Brink, Stanford
— Lexie Hull, Stanford
— Michaela Onyenwere, UCLA