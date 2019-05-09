Warriors star Kevin Durant ruled out for rest of West semifinals

Durant limped to the locker room after landing awkwardly on his right foot following a baseline jumper.

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, center, limps off the court during the second half of Game 5 of the team's second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Kevin Durant will miss the remainder of the Golden State Warriors’ Western Conference semifinal against the Houston Rockets with a strained right calf.

An MRI exam Thursday confirmed the Warriors’ initial diagnosis. The team is traveling back to Houston for Friday’s Game 6 but Durant stayed behind in the Bay Area to undergo treatment. He is to be re-evaluated next week, meaning if there is a Game 7 in the series Sunday he would be out of that one as well. The Warriors lead the series 3-2.

The Warriors initially feared the two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP might have injured his Achilles, a far more serious issue.

He finished with 22 points, five rebounds and four assists. Durant was averaging 35.4 points in the playoffs coming into the day.