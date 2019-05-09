74°F
weather icon Light Rain
Las Vegas NV
Basketball

Warriors star Kevin Durant ruled out for rest of West semifinals

By Janie McCauley The Associated Press
May 9, 2019 - 1:36 pm
 

OAKLAND, Calif. — Kevin Durant will miss the remainder of the Golden State Warriors’ Western Conference semifinal against the Houston Rockets with a strained right calf.

An MRI exam Thursday confirmed the Warriors’ initial diagnosis. The team is traveling back to Houston for Friday’s Game 6 but Durant stayed behind in the Bay Area to undergo treatment. He is to be re-evaluated next week, meaning if there is a Game 7 in the series Sunday he would be out of that one as well. The Warriors lead the series 3-2.

Durant limped to the locker room after landing awkwardly on his right foot following a baseline jumper with 2:11 left in the third quarter of Wednesday’s 104-99 victory at Oracle Arena.

The Warriors initially feared the two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP might have injured his Achilles, a far more serious issue.

He finished with 22 points, five rebounds and four assists. Durant was averaging 35.4 points in the playoffs coming into the day.

THE LATEST
Christian Dawkins stands outside federal court Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in New York. Dawkins and ...
2 men convicted in college basketball corruption trial
By Larry Neumeister The Associated Press

The verdict capped the two-week trial of Christian Dawkins and youth basketball coach Merl Code in a case that forced the NCAA to confront corruption at some of its elite programs.