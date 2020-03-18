4 Nevada sportsbooks stay open for business on mobile app

William Hill, Circa Sports, MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment are the only books that plan to keep their mobile apps open during a 30-day shutdown.

On what would have been the eve of the first day of the NCAA Tournament, Nevada’s 190 sportsbooks closed Wednesday as part of the 30-day statewide closure of all casinos and other nonessential businesses in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, a handful of books plan to stay open for business during the shutdown via their mobile sports betting apps.

“The mobile sports betting apps are allowed to continue to operate,” Nevada Gaming Control Board research analyst Michael Lawton said in an email. “If a property chooses to shut down their mobile sports betting applications, that would be a decision made by the individual location.”

William Hill, Circa Sports, MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment are the only Nevada sportsbooks that plan to continue accepting wagers on their mobile apps.

“The plan is for now to remain open for the course of this shutdown on the mobile app,” Circa sportsbook director Matthew Metcalf said in a text message. “I think it’s a fluid situation we will most likely be assessing on a daily basis.”

Circa posted NFL season win totals Monday and has yes/no odds on all 32 teams to win Super Bowl LV, while William Hill posted NFL draft props this week.

The books also offer a wide range of futures odds on major North American sports and lines on several international sports, including soccer, rugby, MMA and Australian rules football.

Outstanding race and sports tickets for bets placed over the counter can be redeemed via mail by following the instructions on the back of the tickets.

Contact sportsbooks for information on managing mobile funds.

