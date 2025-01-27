Aces’ betting odds to win WNBA title improve after 3-team trade

The Aces’ odds to win the WNBA title improved after they traded Kelsey Plum on Sunday and acquired six-time All-Star Jewell Loyd.

Minnesota Lynx forward Myisha Hines-Allen (22) fouls Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aces’ odds to win the WNBA championship for the third time in four years improved after they were involved in a three-team trade Sunday.

The club sent guard Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks and acquired Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd.

The Aces, who fell short in their bid to win three straight WNBA championships last season when the New York Liberty claimed the league crown, saw their title odds improve from +350 to +250 at the Westgate SuperBook.

The Liberty remain the slight favorites to repeat as champions, though their odds inched up from +175 to +200.

Loyd was the first overall pick in the WNBA draft in 2015, while Plum went No. 1 in 2017. Loyd, a six-time All-Star, was the league’s leading scorer in 2023 after averaging 24.7 points per game. She is listed at 5-foot-11, while Plum is listed at 5-foot-8.

“She’s a more consistent scorer and should thrive with the many options the Aces have to get her open looks,” SuperBook WNBA oddsmaker Jeff Sherman said. “Her size defensively will help them out as Plum was exploited some in that role.”

The Sparks’ title odds were slashed from 150-1 to 40-1, while the Storm saw their odds soar from 18-1 to 80-1.

The Minnesota Lynx are the +350 third choice to win it all while the Indiana Fever, led by Caitlin Clark, are the 8-1 fourth favorite.

Aces center A’ja Wilson is the 2-1 favorite to win the WNBA MVP award and Clark is the +250 second choice.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.