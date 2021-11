Alabama loses luster in Westgate college football ratings

Georgia tightened its grip on the top spot in the Westgate SuperBook’s power ratings after the Crimson Tide struggled in a 20-14 victory over LSU.

Missouri quarterback Tyler Macon (10) is sacked by Georgia's defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Georgia beat Missouri 43-6. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

LSU wide receiver Trey Palmer (33) cannot make a touchdown catch that would have tied an NCAA college football game during the second half against Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama defensive backs DeMarcco Hellams (2) and Brian Branch (14) defend on the play. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Alabama’s struggles strengthened Georgia’s grip on the top spot in the Westgate SuperBook’s college football power ratings.

The Crimson Tide lost three points on their rating, falling from 108.5 to 105.5, after surviving for a 20-14 victory over Louisiana State on Saturday. Alabama is still No. 2 in the ratings by three points over Ohio State.

Georgia held steady at 109.5 after a 43-6 victory over Missouri and would now be favored by four points over Alabama on a neutral field by the Westgate. The Bulldogs would be favored by 2½ over Alabama by ESPN FPI and by 3 by Jeff Sagarin.

Here are the Westgate’s power ratings of all 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams, from No. 1 Georgia to No. 130 Massachusetts:

WESTGATE RATINGS

1. Georgia, 109.5

2. Alabama, 105.5

3. Ohio State, 102.5

4. Oklahoma, 96.5

5. Cincinnati, 93.5

6. Wisconsin, 93.5

7. Texas A&M, 92.5

8. Michigan, 91.5

9. Iowa State, 89.5

10. Oregon, 89.5

11. Florida, 89.5

12. Auburn, 89.5

13. Pittsburgh, 88.5

14. Penn State, 88.5

15. Utah, 88.5

16. Oklahoma State, 87.5

17. Notre Dame, 87.5

18. Arizona State, 87.5

19. Mississippi, 87.5

20. Arkansas, 87.5

21. North Carolina, 86.5

22. North Carolina State, 86.5

23. Wake Forest, 86.5

24. Iowa, 86.5

25. Michigan State, 86.5

26. Tennessee, 86.5

27. Mississippi State, 85.5

28. Houston, 84.5

29. Clemson, 84.5

30. Texas, 84.5

31. Baylor, 84.5

32. Kentucky, 84.5

33. SMU, 83.5

34. Miami (Fla.), 83.5

35. Nebraska, 83.5

36. Appalachian State, 83.5

37. LSU, 83.5

38. Kansas State, 82.5

39. UCLA, 82.5

40. Virginia, 81.5

41. Purdue, 81.5

42. Brigham Young, 81.5

43. Fresno State, 81.5

44. Southern California, 81.5

45. Oregon State, 81.5

46. Syracuse, 80.5

47. Minnesota, 80.5

48. TCU, 80.5

49. West Virginia, 80.5

50. Western Kentucky, 80.5

51. Boise State, 80.5

52. UNR, 80.5

53. UTSA, 79.5

54. Liberty, 79.5

55. Boston College, 78.5

56. Florida State, 78.5

57. Marshall, 78.5

58. Army, 78.5

59. Western Michigan, 78.5

60. California, 78.5

61. Louisiana (Lafayette), 78.5

62. Coastal Carolina, 78.5

63. Louisville, 77.5

64. UAB, 77.5

65. San Diego State, 77.5

66. Air Force, 77.5

67. Washington, 77.5

68. Central Florida, 76.5

69. Georgia Tech, 76.5

70. Maryland, 76.5

71. Texas Tech, 76.5

72. Tulsa, 75.5

73. Memphis, 75.5

74. East Carolina, 75.5

75. Virginia Tech, 75.5

76. Rutgers, 75.5

77. Toledo, 75.5

78. Indiana, 74.5

79. Washington State, 74.5

80. Illinois, 72.5

81. Florida Atlantic, 72.5

82. Kent State, 72.5

83. San Jose State, 72.5

84. Colorado State, 72.5

85. Utah State, 72.5

86. Stanford, 72.5

87. Missouri, 72.5

88. Miami (Ohio), 71.5

89. Georgia State, 71.5

90. Central Michigan, 70.5

91. Northern Illinois, 70.5

92. South Carolina, 70.5

93. Northwestern, 69.5

94. Ball State, 69.5

95. Wyoming, 69.5

96. Colorado, 69.5

97. Tulane, 68.5

98. Navy, 68.5

99. Troy, 68.5

100. Eastern Michigan, 66.5

101. Buffalo, 66.5

102. Hawaii, 66.5

103. South Florida, 65.5

104. Duke, 64.5

105. Arizona, 64.5

106. South Alabama, 64.5

107. Louisiana Tech, 63.5

108. Middle Tennessee, 63.5

109. Charlotte, 62.5

110. UTEP, 62.5

111. Ohio, 62.5

112. Old Dominion, 61.5

113. UNLV, 61.5

114. Temple, 59.5

115. Rice, 59.5

116. North Texas, 59.5

117. Bowling Green, 59.5

118. Georgia Southern, 59.5

119. New Mexico, 57.5

120. Vanderbilt, 56.5

121. Arkansas State, 55.5

122. Texas State, 55.5

123. Louisiana-Monroe, 54.5

124. Kansas, 53.5

125. Florida International, 52.5

126. Southern Mississippi, 48.5

127. Connecticut, 48.5

128. Akron, 48.5

129. New Mexico State, 47.5

130. Massachusetts, 42.5

BIGGEST RISES

— Boston College gained five points to 78.5, moving from No. 79 to No. 55, after getting quarterback Phil Jurkovec back from injury in a 17-3 victory over Virginia Tech.

— San Jose State gained five points to 72.5, moving from No. 98 to No. 83, after getting quarterback Nick Starkel back from injury in a 27-24 loss to UNR.

BIGGEST FALLS

— Florida dropped four points to 89.5, falling from No. 6 to No. 11, after a 40-17 loss to South Carolina.

— Coastal Carolina shed four points to 78.5, moving from No. 37 to No. 62, after a 28-8 victory over Georgia Southern.

— Virginia Tech lost four points to 75.5, moving from No. 52 to No. 75, after a 17-3 loss to Boston College.

— Stanford dropped four points to 72.5, moving from No. 73 to No. 86, after a 52-7 loss to Utah.

WEEK 11 POINT SPREAD COMPARISON

Here is a comparison of Week 11 point spreads to spreads created by two popular power rating services, ESPN’s FPI and Jeff Sagarin, along with the raw numbers from the Westgate SuperBook (which sometimes differ from actual spreads).

Notes: Power rating spreads are rounded to the nearest half-point and reflect three points added for home-field advantage. ESPN FPI does not produce ratings for Football Championship Subdivision teams. Teams are listed with Associated Press poll ranking where applicable.

Thursday

— North Carolina at No. 25 Pittsburgh (-6, total 73½), 4:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Pitt -9½

Sagarin: Pitt -8

Westgate: Pitt -5

Friday

— No. 2 Cincinnati (-23½, 58) at South Florida, 3 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Cincinnati -22

Sagarin: Cincinnati -25½

Westgate: Cincinnati -25

— Wyoming at Boise State (-13½, 48½), 6 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Boise State -17

Sagarin: Boise State -16½

Westgate: Boise State -14

Saturday

— New Mexico State at No. 3 Alabama (-51, 67½), 9 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Alabama -55

Sagarin: Alabama -53½

Westgate: Alabama -61

— No. 9 Michigan at No. 23 Penn State (PK, 48½), 9 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Michigan -1

Sagarin: Penn State PK

Westgate: Michigan PK

— No. 4 Oklahoma (-5½, 62½) at No. 18 Baylor, 9 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Oklahoma -5

Sagarin: Oklahoma -5½

Westgate: Oklahoma -9

— Mississippi State at No. 16 Auburn (-5½, 50½), 9 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Auburn -6

Sagarin: Auburn -8

Westgate: Auburn -7

— Northwestern at No. 20 Wisconsin (-25, 41), 9 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Wisconsin -21½

Sagarin: Wisconsin -21

Westgate: Wisconsin -27

— Samford at Florida (no line), 9 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Not available

Sagarin: Florida -33

Westgate: Not available

— Connecticut at Clemson (-41, 50), 9 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Clemson -45

Sagarin: Clemson -44

Westgate: Clemson -39

— Syracuse at Louisville (-3, 55½), 9 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Louisville -5½

Sagarin: Louisville -4

Westgate: Syracuse PK

— Rutgers at Indiana (-7, 42), 9 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Indiana -5½

Sagarin: Indiana -4½

Westgate: Indiana -2

— Maine at Massachusetts (no line), 9 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Not available

Sagarin: Maine PK

Westgate: Not available

— West Virginia at Kansas State (-6½, 46), 9 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Kansas State -4

Sagarin: Kansas State -4

Westgate: Kansas State -5

— Central Florida at SMU (-7, 60½), 9 a.m.

ESPN FPI: SMU -6½

Sagarin: SMU -2½

Westgate: SMU -10

— East Carolina at Memphis (-5½, 59½), 9 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Memphis -4

Sagarin: Memphis -3

Westgate: Memphis -3

— No. 17 Houston (-25, 53½) at Temple, 9 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Houston -24½

Sagarin: Houston -24

Westgate: Houston -22

— Bucknell at Army (no line), 9 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Not available

Sagarin: Army -54

Westgate: Not available

— Utah (-24, 54) at Arizona, 11 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Utah -20½

Sagarin: Utah -20½

Westgate: Utah -21

— Western Kentucky (-18, 63) at Rice, 11 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Western Kentucky -18

Sagarin: Western Kentucky -17½

Westgate: Western Kentucky -18

— Georgia State at No. 22 Coastal Carolina (-10½, 52), 11 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Coastal Carolina -18½

Sagarin: Coastal Carolina -13½

Westgate: Coastal Carolina -10

— South Alabama at Appalachian State (-22½, 53), 11:30 a.m.

ESPN FPI: Appalachian State -21

Sagarin: Appalachian State -20½

Westgate: Appalachian State -22

— Georgia Southern at Texas State (-2, 53½), noon

ESPN FPI: Texas State -1

Sagarin: Georgia Southern PK

Westgate: Georgia Southern -1

— No. 1 Georgia (-20, 55½) at Tennessee, 12:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Georgia -16½

Sagarin: Georgia -18

Westgate: Georgia -20

— Purdue at No. 6 Ohio State (-20½, 62½), 12:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Ohio State -19½

Sagarin: Ohio State -17

Westgate: Ohio State -24

— Minnesota at No. 19 Iowa (-5½, 37), 12:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Iowa -7

Sagarin: Iowa -7

Westgate: Iowa -9

— Southern Mississippi at No. 15 UTSA (-33, 54½), 12:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: UTSA -27½

Sagarin: UTSA -32

Westgate: UTSA -34

— Charlotte at Louisiana Tech (-7, 57), 12:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Louisiana Tech -9½

Sagarin: Louisiana Tech -5½

Westgate: Louisiana Tech -4

— Florida International at Middle Tennessee (-10, 55), 12:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Middle Tennessee -17

Sagarin: Middle Tennessee -18

Westgate: Middle Tennessee -14

— Florida Atlantic (-6½, 49) at Old Dominion, 12:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Florida Atlantic -8

Sagarin: Florida Atlantic -7

Westgate: Florida Atlantic -8

— UAB at Marshall (-4½, 56), 12:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Marshall -6½

Sagarin: Marshall -6½

Westgate: Marshall -4

— Miami (Fla.) (-2½, 60) at Florida State, 12:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Miami -4

Sagarin: Miami -4

Westgate: Miami -2

— Boston College at Georgia Tech (-2, 53), 12:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Georgia Tech -4

Sagarin: Georgia Tech -1

Westgate: Georgia Tech -1

— Duke at Virginia Tech (-11½, 50), 12:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Virginia Tech -17

Sagarin: Virginia Tech -13

Westgate: Virginia Tech -14

— Iowa State (-10½, 59) at Texas Tech, 12:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Iowa State -10½

Sagarin: Iowa State -12½

Westgate: Iowa State -10

— No. 24 Louisiana (Lafayette) (-6½, 47½) at Troy, 12:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Louisiana -5

Sagarin: Louisiana -9½

Westgate: Louisiana -7

— Maryland at No. 8 Michigan State (-13, 62), 1 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Michigan State -16½

Sagarin: Michigan State -11

Westgate: Michigan State -13

— South Carolina (-1, 54½) at Missouri, 1 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Missouri PK

Sagarin: South Carolina -1

Westgate: Missouri -5

— UTEP (-1, 55) at North Texas, 1 p.m.

ESPN FPI: North Texas -3½

Sagarin: UTEP -1

Westgate: UTEP PK

— Tulsa (-3, 55½) at Tulane, 1 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Tulane PK

Sagarin: Tulsa -2½

Westgate: Tulsa -4

— Hawaii (-3, 57) at UNLV, 1 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Hawaii PK

Sagarin: Hawaii -1

Westgate: Hawaii -2

— Arkansas State at Louisiana-Monroe (-3, 66½), 2 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Monroe -1½

Sagarin: Monroe -3

Westgate: Monroe -2

— Stanford at Oregon State (-12½, 55½), 2:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Oregon State -8

Sagarin: Oregon State -5

Westgate: Oregon State -12

— No. 11 Texas A&M (-2½, 55½) at No. 12 Mississippi, 4 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Mississippi -2

Sagarin: Texas A&M PK

Westgate: Texas A&M -2

— Kentucky (-21½, 52½) at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Kentucky -23

Sagarin: Kentucky -24½

Westgate: Kentucky -25

— Arizona State (-5½, 44) at Washington, 4 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Arizona State -1

Sagarin: Arizona State -2½

Westgate: Arizona State -7

— Air Force (-2½, 45) at Colorado State, 4 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Colorado State PK

Sagarin: Air Force -5½

Westgate: Air Force -2

— New Mexico at Fresno State (-24, 51), 4 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Fresno State -25

Sagarin: Fresno State -22

Westgate: Fresno State -27

— No. 7 Notre Dame (-5, 64½) at Virginia, 4:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Notre Dame -3

Sagarin: Notre Dame -9

Westgate: Notre Dame -3

— No. 21 North Carolina State at No. 13 Wake Forest (-2½, 66½), 4:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: N.C. State -1

Sagarin: Wake Forest -2

Westgate: Wake Forest -3

— Arkansas (-2½, 59½) at LSU, 4:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: LSU -3

Sagarin: LSU -3

Westgate: Arkansas -1

— Kansas at Texas (-30½, 62), 4:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Texas -34½

Sagarin: Texas -29½

Westgate: Texas -34

— TCU at No. 10 Oklahoma State (-13, 54½), 5 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Oklahoma State -12

Sagarin: Oklahoma State -15

Westgate: Oklahoma State -10

— Colorado at UCLA (-16½, 57½), 6 p.m.

ESPN FPI: UCLA -14

Sagarin: UCLA -12½

Westgate: UCLA -16

— Washington State at No. 5 Oregon (-14, 57½), 7:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Oregon -14½

Sagarin: Oregon -11½

Westgate: Oregon -18

— UNR vs. San Diego State (-2½, 46½), 7:30 p.m. (at Carson, Calif.)

ESPN FPI: San Diego State -1½

Sagarin: San Diego State -1

Westgate: UNR -1

— Utah State at San Jose State (-4½, 57½), 7:30 p.m.

ESPN FPI: Utah State -1

Sagarin: Utah State -3

Westgate: San Jose State -3

