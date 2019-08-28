97°F
Baseball bettor hits 8-team parlay, wins $38K on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2019 - 9:22 pm
 

A baseball bettor turned $250 into more than $38,000 after connecting on an eight-team parlay ticket Monday at a Las Vegas Strip casino.

The winning wager was placed at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, according to the CG Sportsbooks Twitter account.

The bettor had straight bets on the St. Louis Cardinals (beat the Milwaukee Brewers 12-2), Cincinnati Reds (beat the Miami Marlins 6-3), Philadelphia Phillies (beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 in 11 innings), Arizona Diamondbacks (beat the San Francisco Giants 6-4) and Oakland Athletics (beat the Kansas City Royals 19-4); the under on the Atlanta Braves-Colorado Rockies (13 runs, Rockies won 3-1); and the over on the Pirates-Phillies (9) and A’s-Royals (9½).

The closest call involved the Pirates-Phillies clash. Philadelphia was down 4-2 before scoring three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Pirates tied the game 5-5 in the ninth (hitting the over) before Sean Rodriguez won it for the Phillies (and the bettor) with a walkoff home run.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

