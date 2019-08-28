Baseball bettor hits 8-team parlay, wins $38K on Las Vegas Strip
A baseball bettor turned $250 into more than $38,000 after connecting on an eight-team parlay ticket Monday at a Las Vegas Strip casino.
The winning wager was placed at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, according to the CG Sportsbooks Twitter account.
Ahhh, now that's the ticket. #parlay perfection in #vegasbaby pic.twitter.com/Sb2gPWVLcP
— CG Sportsbooks (@CGTechnology_) August 27, 2019
The bettor had straight bets on the St. Louis Cardinals (beat the Milwaukee Brewers 12-2), Cincinnati Reds (beat the Miami Marlins 6-3), Philadelphia Phillies (beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 in 11 innings), Arizona Diamondbacks (beat the San Francisco Giants 6-4) and Oakland Athletics (beat the Kansas City Royals 19-4); the under on the Atlanta Braves-Colorado Rockies (13 runs, Rockies won 3-1); and the over on the Pirates-Phillies (9) and A’s-Royals (9½).
The closest call involved the Pirates-Phillies clash. Philadelphia was down 4-2 before scoring three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Pirates tied the game 5-5 in the ninth (hitting the over) before Sean Rodriguez won it for the Phillies (and the bettor) with a walkoff home run.
