75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Best bets for PGA Tour’s WGC-Workday Championship

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 23, 2021 - 1:31 pm
 
Jon Rahm tees off on the second hole during the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf to ...
Jon Rahm tees off on the second hole during the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
Jon Rahm tees off on the fourth hole during the second round of the Genesis Invitational golf t ...
Jon Rahm tees off on the fourth hole during the second round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
Patrick Cantlay tees off on the seventh hole during the final round of the Genesis Invitational ...
Patrick Cantlay tees off on the seventh hole during the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits his second shot on the 17th hole during the second roun ...
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits his second shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)

Forty-eight of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking will tee off Thursday at the WGC-Workday Championship at the Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida.

Dustin Johnson is the +725 favorite at Circa sportsbook, Jon Rahm is the +925 second choice and the rest of the field is in double digits.

Handicapper Wes Reynolds, co-host of VSiN’s “Long Shots” golf betting show, likes Rahm as one of his best bets to win the PGA Tour event.

“Rahm shot 66 last Sunday at Riviera to backdoor a top-five finish,” said Reynolds (@WesReynolds1). “This week could be reminiscent of last year at the Workday Championship, where Rahm tied for 27th, but found something in his final round to carry over to the following week and won the Memorial Tournament, on a Jack Nicklaus design at Muirfield Village, his next time out.”

Here are Reynolds’ other best bets, with comments on each:

Rory McIlroy, 17-1

“McIlroy, like Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau, missed the cut badly at Riviera last weekend. … Nevertheless, McIlroy has two wins in four starts over the past three seasons playing the week after he missed the cut.”

Patrick Cantlay, 18-1

“Cantlay usually skips much of the Florida swing, but comes here for the WGC event played on a Nicklaus-designed layout. He won the Zozo Championship last fall at Sherwood and is a former champion at the Memorial Tournament, both on Nicklaus courses.

“He fell to a tie for 15th at Riviera, but was in contention for three rounds.”

Viktor Hovland, 22-1

“Hovland is not defending his Puerto Rico Open title this week because he is here playing against the world’s elite, and the No. 14 player in the world is showing that he very much belongs.

“Over his last three starts, Hovland finished tied for second in San Diego, sixth in Saudi Arabia and tied for fifth last week in Los Angeles.”

Sungjae Im, 40-1

“Im took the last two weeks off after tying for 17th in Phoenix. Now he returns to Florida on the Bermuda greens, where he is at his best.

“Im has been Mr. Florida over the past couple seasons, with a win at the Honda Classic and two third-place finishes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.”

Cameron Smith, 55-1

“Smith finished fourth at Riviera, and the Aussie tends to follow up good finishes with more good finishes. Last fall, he finished fourth at the Zozo at Sherwood, a Nicklaus design, and then followed it up with a tie for second at the Masters.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Downtown Las Vegas Greyhound bus station closing after nearly 50 years
Downtown Las Vegas Greyhound bus station closing after nearly 50 years
2
Heavy traffic packs 1-15 at California-Nevada border
Heavy traffic packs 1-15 at California-Nevada border
3
New owners landed Drew Las Vegas through ‘deed in lieu’
New owners landed Drew Las Vegas through ‘deed in lieu’
4
Clearing up confusion about Harry Reid International Airport
Clearing up confusion about Harry Reid International Airport
5
Man shot to death outside Las Vegas hookah lounge identified
Man shot to death outside Las Vegas hookah lounge identified
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jockey Luis Saez rides his horse, Maximum Security as he reaches the finish line of the $20 mil ...
$20M Saudi Cup to be run before first is decided
By / RJ

The winner’s share of the world’s richest horse race from 2020 has yet to be paid out following the indictment in the U.S. of the first-place finisher’s trainer on drug charges.

In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo, Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws to a S ...
Dodgers have historically high season win total
By / RJ

The Westgate opened the Dodgers at 103½ wins and William Hill at 104½ — which ties the 1999 Yankees for the highest total since 1990, according to sportsoddshistory.com.

Jon Rahm, of Spain, hits from the second tee on the South Course during the final round of the ...
Best bets for PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational
By / RJ

Twelve of the top 15 players in the Official World Golf Ranking will tee off Thursday in a loaded field at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.