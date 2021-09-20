BetMGM bettor 1 win away from turning $25 into $737K
The gambler needs the Detroit Lions to beat the Green Bay Packers on “Monday Night Football” at Lambeau Field to cash a 16-team NFL money-line parlay.
A BetMGM bettor is one win away from turning $25 into $736,959.
Detroit is an 11½-point underdog at Green Bay but the bettor — who placed the wager in Michigan — took the Lions at 4-1 on the money line, which means they must win the game outright.
The gambler could hedge the bet to ensure a profit but would need to come up with a substantial sum to place on the Packers, who are -650 on the money line. For example, a bettor would need to wager $65,000 to win $10,000 on Green Bay.
The gambler had several close calls en route to winning the first 15 legs of the parlay, starting with the first leg on Washington (-175).
The Football Team beat the New York Giants on Thursday night on Dustin Hopkins’ 43-yard field goal as time expired. Hopkins missed a 48-yarder on the previous play but got another chance after an offsides penalty on the Giants.
The Arizona Cardinals (-190) held 0n for a 34-33 win over the Vikings on Sunday when Minnesota kicker Greg Joseph missed a 37-yard field goal with four seconds left.
The bettor also kept the parlay alive with upsets by the Raiders (+190), Carolina Panthers (+150) and Dallas Cowboys (+135), and comeback wins by the Tennessee Titans (+190) and Baltimore Ravens (+180).
Here are the other winning legs:
— Bears (-130)
— Browns (-650)
— Rams (-190)
— Bills (-175)
— Patriots (-250)
— 49ers (-160)
— Broncos (-275)
— Buccaneers (-650)
