BetMGM bettor 1 win away from turning $25 into $737K

The gambler needs the Detroit Lions to beat the Green Bay Packers on “Monday Night Football” at Lambeau Field to cash a 16-team NFL money-line parlay.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) looks to pass against San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (91) in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Washington Football Team kicker Dustin Hopkins (3) celebrate hitting the winning field goal with teammates at the end of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md. Washington won 30 - 29. (AP Photo/Al Drago)

A BetMGM bettor is one win away from turning $25 into $736,959.

Detroit is an 11½-point underdog at Green Bay but the bettor — who placed the wager in Michigan — took the Lions at 4-1 on the money line, which means they must win the game outright.

The gambler could hedge the bet to ensure a profit but would need to come up with a substantial sum to place on the Packers, who are -650 on the money line. For example, a bettor would need to wager $65,000 to win $10,000 on Green Bay.

The gambler had several close calls en route to winning the first 15 legs of the parlay, starting with the first leg on Washington (-175).

The Football Team beat the New York Giants on Thursday night on Dustin Hopkins’ 43-yard field goal as time expired. Hopkins missed a 48-yarder on the previous play but got another chance after an offsides penalty on the Giants.

The Arizona Cardinals (-190) held 0n for a 34-33 win over the Vikings on Sunday when Minnesota kicker Greg Joseph missed a 37-yard field goal with four seconds left.

The bettor also kept the parlay alive with upsets by the Raiders (+190), Carolina Panthers (+150) and Dallas Cowboys (+135), and comeback wins by the Tennessee Titans (+190) and Baltimore Ravens (+180).

Here are the other winning legs:

— Bears (-130)

— Browns (-650)

— Rams (-190)

— Bills (-175)

— Patriots (-250)

— 49ers (-160)

— Broncos (-275)

— Buccaneers (-650)

